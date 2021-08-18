The North Dakota Department of Health is joining a chorus of other state health departments in recommending an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for moderate to severely immunocompromised individuals. Their recommendation follows authorization late last week by the Food and Drug Administration, which was based on a recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
“We encourage those who qualify for a third dose or are unsure if they qualify to contact their health care provider. We are also encouraging health care providers to reach out to their immunocompromised patients to discuss vaccination,” said Jennifer Galbraith, COVID vaccine manager for the NDDoH. “With the continued spread of COVID-19 across North Dakota, it is important that we take every step to protect those most at risk in our community.”
Immunocompromised individuals are among individuals with increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Emerging evidence has suggested these individuals also have weaker immunity responses after vaccination and could benefit from a third dose.
According to ACIP’s recommendations, the additional dose should be given at least 28 days after the last COVID-19 dose, and be the same brand as what the individual already received.
Though a prescription or doctor’s signature is not being required for the third dose, individuals who believe they are moderately to severely immunocompromised are being encouraged to discuss these concerns with their health care provider to determine what is best for their health.
ACIP is also recommending that immunocompromised individuals continue using mitigation strategies even after their third dose, due to lessened immune response as compared to other people. These strategies include wearing a mask, social distancing, and avoiding crowds, particularly when in poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
Those in close contact with an immunocompromised individual are also encouraged to take steps to protect that individual, by becoming vaccinated, and employing mitigation strategies as needed when near that person.
The recommendation from ACIP did not address whether others should get a booster shot of COVID-19, but the Biden Administration has been mulling a recommendation for individuals to get booster shots for COVID-19 eight months after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Those are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Whether immunocompromised recipients of Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine need a booster shot is also still under review, so those individuals at this time are not yet recommended to receive an additional dose.
The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, released a report Wednesday, Aug. 18, that looks at the safety and the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines when it comes to preventing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
The report is based on randomized clinical trials and real world observational studies, which show the vaccines are 92 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations from COVID-19.
Reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination continue to be rare, according to reports in the VAERS system. Providers are required to report any death after COVID-19 to that system, even if it is unclear whether the vaccine was the cause.
So far, reviews of the available clinical information, which includes death certificates, autopsy and medical records, do not show a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and deaths other than those connected to TTS following Johnson and Johnson’s one shot.
There were 28 cases of TTS out of more than 8.7 million doses of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine, according to CDC data. Three of those individuals died. Since then, recommendations for monitoring individuals for this condition to better manage it have been issued. The problem is not seen with the mRNA vaccines.