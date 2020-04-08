FORT PECK, MT - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday it will begin the orderly shutdown of all USACE-managed campgrounds around Fort Peck Lake to protect against the further spread of COVID-19, effective Wednesday.
Read More at: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/Article/2139761/corps-of-engineers-modifying-operations-at-fort-peck-recreational-areas-due-to/
