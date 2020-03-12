Williston State College will limit the use of its campus following spring break as a way to curb the spread of illness.
WSC President Dr. John Miller released a statement on Thursday, March 12 regarding classes at the college in the midst of the current COVID-19 outbreak.
"WSC will take specific actions to help limit the COVID-19 risk on campus," Miller said in the statement. "We will continue to fulfill our mission by ensuring students are able to meet their educational requirements and that faculty and staff are able to continue their teaching, support, and advising duties."
The statement says that for the two weeks following spring break, which runs March 23 through April 3, much of the face-to-face instruction will be interrupted at the college, but that in many cases students will continue their studies using online resources.
The campus will remain open and all other campus facilities will continue to operate. Faculty and staff will continue to work from campus or remote locations, which may cause some interruption of regular work schedules and services based on the availability of WSC staff members.
The college will taking the following measures to address the situation.
Remote Teaching and Learning – Effective March 14, students who leave campus for spring break should plan not to return to campus for an additional period of two weeks. Most face-to-face classes will not be held on campus during the weeks of March 23 to 27 and March 30 to April 3. Faculty will determine how best to use technology to enable students to continue their coursework during this time. With CTE and laboratory-based classes, instructors are responsible to schedule alternative meeting dates/time and learning activities for their students. Students can check BlackBoard course shells and WSC email often for information or contact their instructor with any specific questions.
Residence Halls and Dining – WSC encourages students to remain away from campus during the next few weeks. If necessary, students with housing and dining contracts will be able to live on campus and use meal plans after spring break. Additional information will be provided to students through the housing office.
Athletic Teams and Special Events – WSC will continue to support athletic competition and team travel during the weeks of March 23 to 27 and March 30 to April 3. Special events will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Return to Regular Operations – WSC expects to resume face-to-face classes on Monday, April 6 as regularly scheduled. However, this matter remains fluid and any changes will be communicated.
The statement says that Miller realizes that these actions will cause disruption and additional questions, but that the risk of not acting outweighs the inconvenience of these temporary measures. Additionally, Miller stated that it is important that any students, faculty, or staff who have traveled or otherwise encountered COVID-19 use this additional time to observe their own health. If symptoms appear, individuals should contact their personal healthcare provider for evaluation prior to returning to campus.
"Williston State College acknowledges that these extraordinary times require exceptional measures to deal with a health risk that impacts us all," Miller said. "At present, the best option available to limit the spread of COVID-19 is minimized contact with large concentrations of people. WSC is committed to doing everything we can for the safety of our community."
For extensive and accurate information on COVID-19, please visit the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov
Questions may be addressed to the office for Student Affairs, the office for Academic Affairs, the Human Resources Director, and the office of the President.
Dr. John Miller, President, at 701-774-4231 or john.s.miller@willistonstate.edu.
Kimberli Wray, VP for Academic Affairs, at 701-774-4500 or kimberli.wray@willistonstate.edu.
Kaylyn Bondy, VP for Student Affairs, at 701-774-4535 or kaylyn.bondy@willistonstate.edu.
Michelle Remus, HR Director, at 701-774-4204 or michelle.remus@willistonstate.edu.