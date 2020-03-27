FORTUNA — The tiny hamlet of Fortuna in extreme northwest North Dakota may not be very large in size but it certainly is in big one aspect, that being the love of the sport of curling.
Curling is a sport in which players slide stones — real granite rocks shaped round, weighing around 40 pounds and having a plastic handle — on a sheet of ice toward a target area which is segmented into four concentric circles. It is related to bowls, boules and shuffleboard. Brooms are used to steer, slow and speed up the stones after the player releases it. The sport started in the early 1500's in Scotland. It is also a medal winter Olympic sport since 1998.
Construction on the Fortuna Curling Club rink started in 1960 with actual curling starting in 1961 according to club president Brain Dejardine.
Curling takes place on Monday evenings. Between 40 to 50 people show up at the rink, most to curl but also community members come to watch in the theater seats that are in three levels of rows in the warm viewing room with glass between the ice rink and them. The curling club also cooks steaks, baked potatoes, vegetables and dessert each week and everyone is welcome to come and feast for a $15 fee which then benefits the rink and is served in the small dining area.
The rink and the meal has been ordered shut down for the season due to the COVID-19 virus, but in a normal year they would curl till around the first week of April according to rural Fortuna member Kyle Overland.
The rink is a non-profit entity but the building itself is owned by the club, it is very community oriented, said Overland.
Fortuna Mayor and fellow curler, Gary Rust said that last year their rink got a serious update with the rink portion getting spray foam insulation, new white paint over that and the fluorescent lights removed and replaced with new LED lights.
Fortuna's playing area (curling sheet) is 144 feet in length and Fortuna's rink has two according to Overland. Overland stated that there are players each week from the surrounding area, Grenora, Montana and Crosby that attend. There used to be some Canadians that came down a few years ago due to the close proximity to the Saskatchewan, Canada / USA border being only five miles to the north.
Overland said that one Canadian team did come down for the Fortuna Annual Bonspiel this year. Ice is put on and play starts the second week of January and goes through the beginning of April in a normal year.
Fortuna has increased in population the last few years and now somewhere in the neighborhood of 30-35 people call it home. Murex Petroleum built an operations shop just east of town a few years ago and the old elementary school was purchased by a couple from Arizona, Mike and Debra Ferris.
The Ferrises remodeled the school into a on/off sale bar, with a separate entertainment area complete with pool tables, pull tab machine and darts. The building also houses a motel and cafe and there is a RV Park on the south side, and a convenience store in the building too. The bar is called the Teachers Lounge and the whole business is named The Old School Center.
Local residents and oil workers find this very nice since the closest stores are in either Crosby, 22 miles east, or 13 southwest in Westby, Montana. The former Lee's store, tire shop and gas station burned in the early 1980s.
On a sad note, last fall the New Century Ag elevator in Fortuna was torn down after the top had blown off in high winds during a storm in 2018, ending a legacy that had been in business for 11 decades and changing the skyline of Fortuna forever. The Coop organized in 1913 and the first elevator building was placed during 1914.
Then a 100 foot tall addition was added in 1978 that held 256,000 bushels. Fortuna still has an active post office and rural delivery.
Former Fortuna Air Force Station personnel are planning a reunion in Fortuna this summer as well, if the virus is under control. They last had a large reunion in 2005. Also interesting is that Fortuna's fire department is international in that it also is called to fight fires across the border into Canada at times.