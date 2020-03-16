Here is a list of some of the closures we know about now.
The Williston Herald has closed its office to walk-in traffic until March 30.
Gov. Doug Burgum has ordered K-12 schools statewide to close this week.
Williston State College is asking students to avoid campus after spring break.
WSC has also suspended its spring sports season.
The NDHSAA is suspending the spring sports season.
Williston Parks and Recreation has closed all of its facilities until Friday.
The Williston Concert Association event set for later this week has been canceled, though it might be rescheduled.
The annual Sports and Recreation show has been canceled.
Activities at the Williston Senior Center are canceled, but meals and transportation will still be available.
The April 1 One Million Cups meeting has been canceled.
The James Memorial Art Center has canceled its Out Loud event for Friday, March 20.
The Tetons Athletics Casino Night has been postponed indefinitely.
The James Memorial Art Center has canceled its artist's reception scheduled for April 3.
The Semi-Annual NW ND Job Fair has been postponed.
The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has been rescheduled for September.
A public hearing on a new truck reliever route around Williston has been postponed.
The Williston Camera Club will not be holding their annual show at the James Memorial Art Center.
Kids Day Out on April 25 at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds has been canceled.
The NDSU Extension will postpone, cancel or offer alternative means of delivery of all face-to-face meetings, trainings, etc. through April 6.
The 47th annual meeting of the Lignite Energy Council April 15 to 16 has been canceled.
Amtrak is waiving fees for changing bookings made now through April 30, to ensure customers have the flexibility to change plans as needed.
North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is suspending all contact visitation at every facility. Email, phone, and video visitation are still available.
The National Archery in Schools Program's state tournament, scheduled for this weekend in Minot has been canceled.
Nemont is closing its offices to the public and technicians will not enter customers' homes or businesses.