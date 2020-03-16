Here is a list of some of the closures we know about now.
The Williston Herald has closed its office to walk-in traffic until March 30. We have more information here.
Gov. Doug Burgum has ordered K-12 schools statewide to close this week.
Williston State College is asking students to avoid campus after spring break.
The NDHSAA is suspending the spring sports season.
Williston Parks and Recreation has closed all of its facilities until Friday.
The Williston Concert Association event set for later this week has been canceled, though it might be rescheduled.
The annual Sports and Recreation show has been canceled.
Activities at the Williston Senior Center are canceled, but meals and transportation will still be available.
The April 1 One Million Cups meeting has been canceled.
The James Memorial Art Center has canceled its Out Loud event for Friday, March 20.
The Tetons Athletics Casino Night has been postponed indefinitely.