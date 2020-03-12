March 12
Amtrak has announced additional measures for controlling the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, on all its passenger lines.
These include enhanced cleaning protocols on their trains and stations, as well as increasing the amount of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available to customers and employees throughout their trains and stations. The company is also waiving change fees for bookings made now through April 30, 2020, to ensure customers have the flexibility to change plans as needed.
Three trains that run between New York and Washington D.C. have been temporarily suspended due to lower demand for travel. No Williston lines are affected by the suspension.
Meanwhile, a passenger on Amtrak Train 303 from Chicago to St. Louis tested positive for Coronavirus last week. Health Departments are contacting individuals who were on that train to alert them to the potential exposure. Additional cleaning protocols have been implemented for all of the affected stations and train cars.
The Democratic-NPL Party is canceling its state convention in light of recent concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota. The event was scheduled for March 19 through 22 in Minot, during which time the party had planned to nominate statewide candidates, as well as elect delegates to the national convention.
“In the interests of the community health and the safety of our supporters and delegates, we believe it is in the best interest to cancel the convening of our state convention,” Democratic NPL Party Chair Kylie Oversen said. “We are working on alternate plans to ensure that we meet all legal deadlines for our statewide candidates, national delegates, and other required business.”
The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is suspending all contact visitation at every facility effective immediately. The DOCR does not currently have a confirmed case and no one is currently being monitored; however, the department is limiting access to facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This includes volunteers or anyone wishing to visit any of the facilities. Email, phone, and video visitation is still available. The Williams County Sheriff’s Office does not offer contact visitation at the Williams County jail, so no visitation restrictions are in place.
The Williston State College Foundation’s third annual gathering in Arizona on Wednesday, March 18, has been canceled. The outing was planned for Salt River Fields in Scottsdale for a Colorado Rockies vs. the Oakland A’s baseball game. The gathering was canceled after Major League Baseball announced the suspension of all spring training games and a delay to the start of the 2020 season.
USA Curling has postponed the USA Curling College Championship, scheduled for March 13-15 in Fargo, over concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
“It is with great regret that we are postponing this event, but the decision comes after consulting with public health guidelines as well as our sport’s leaders,” said Gordon Maclean, chair of USCA’s College Curling Committee. “Obviously this is a great disappointment for those seniors who are ending their college curling careers, but the health and safety of our athletes is our top priority.”
Maclean noted that organizers are considering rescheduling the event next October. Details regarding the exact dates and player eligibility will need to be worked out over the summer.
