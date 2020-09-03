September's One Million Cups event featured local business Cooks on Main, where owner Angela Skogen shared her story of managing a business amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Cooks on Main has been operating since 2010, undergoing extensive remodels and updates in the last decade. However, Skogen said these last few months have had some of the most challenging changes she and her staff have faced. Skogen said the specialty kitchen store, located in Downtown Williston, began feeling the effects of Covid beginning in February and March.
The country's largest housewares show, and the second largest in the world, was scheduled to take place in March, where Skogen would have seen all the latest products coming out and been able to order them for her customers. That show, she said, has been postponed until August 2021, putting retailers in quite a bind as it is where 70 percent of all new houseware items are launched.
"2020 has really been a year of change, and unforeseen change with COVID-19," Skogen said. "I think any retailer who has done any kind of planning never anticipated something like this hitting our industry and hitting the world at such a rapid pace. It's really created a very unique dynamic for the store, our staff, our customers and supply chain."
Skogen said thankfully she was able to do some purchasing in January for spring, and had done additional ordering in anticipation of a slowdown in shipping.
"With China shutting down for almost 21 and in some places 40 days, plus then they have travel; you're looking at six to eight weeks of warehouses and factories being shut down," Skogen explained. "We figured at least the first real large shipments from overseas would hit the U.S. around August 1, and realistically most of them are September to October. So we really did a lot in March. We spent most of March buying up as much inventory we could out of the U.S. warehouses in predicting flow to minimize any out of stocks for the Summer season."
Cooks on Main was closed from March 11 until Mother's Day weekend, when the doors finally re-opened in a limited capacity. Prior to that, Skogen was offering curbside pickup, local delivery and enhanced their online shopping experience. Curbside pickup and local delivery are both services Skogen said the store will continue, due to the positive response from her patrons.
"Our challenge was really to create opportunities for our customers and our staff to still be able to get the products they need, and still drive sales to our stores so that we could maintain operating for the long-term." Skogen said.
Staffing was a huge challenge during the shutdown, Skogen said, spending around 10 hours a week creating a schedule, when pre-Covid it would only take an hour or two. Skogen said Cooks on Main was one the second business to apply for the PPP (Paycheck Protection Plan) funding, saying that she was determined to keep her staff rather than give layoffs.
"That was vital," Skogen explained. "We actually had two staff members that didn't come in at all during those eight weeks. But we did definitely help our staff during that interim to make sure with our reduced hours and time, that they didn't feel the impact to their checkbook. And I think it made our staff feel really protected and confident in their job to make sure that it was going to be here no matter what. To me, that was number one. My number one priority will always be my staff."
To protect her staff and customers, Skogen implemented a mandatory mask policy for her store, providing masks to patrons at no cost at the store. Cooks on Main has also made significant investments into making sure the store remains clean and sanitized.
While the mandate has lost some customers, Skogen added, overall she has received more than 90 percent approval for mask usage in customer surveys. Additionally, the store has invested in touchless appliances such as sinks, toilets and paper towels dispensers to mitigate the spread of germs.
On the positive side, Skogen said Covid has helped her and her staff create new ways to engage their customers, through social media and streaming platforms such as Zoom, Facebook Live, Instagram and TikTok. Staff have given tours of the store, shared cooking lessons and more to stay interactive with its patrons.
"It's been great. It's really allowed our customers at home who are maybe a little down or can't get out of the house or just bored to interact with people, especially when we were completely shutdown." Skogen said. "It's done so well, that we'll continue to do it on a monthly basis with key partners."
As for the future and what comes next, Skogen had an answer that many other business owners have given: I don't know.
"I really just don't know what third and fourth quarter look like for retail," she explained. "I'm concerned that we're going to get fully shut down as a nation. That keeps me up at night a lot. Most retailers do anywhere from 40 to 60 percent of their entire business in eight weeks, and without that selling period, a lot of Main Street won't be here. So as a retail owner, my job is to come up with as many contingencies plans as I possibly can. Because I just don't know. We just have to be as flexible as we can. And that's what I keep telling my staff, we'll figure it out day by day."