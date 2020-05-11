Continental will double down on previously announced 30 percent production cuts, voluntarily curtailing 70 percent of its production in May. It will also drop another rig by year-end 2020, leaving the company with two rigs in the Bakken and two in Oklahoma. This is an 80 percent reduction in the company’s rig count from the beginning of 2020.
There will be no stim crew in the Bakken, though the company will retain one stim crew in Oklahoma through the end of 2020.
In its 2020 earnings call, the company that bills itself as America’s Oil Champion detailed the steps it’s now taking to preserve shareholder value and retain liquidity, so that it will live to fight another day once the energy market recovers.
Executive Director and founder Harold Hamm said the company’s models suggest markets will begin balancing by mid-year, and he predicted that 2021 will be strong, and 2022 even stronger.
Hamm urged other producers, both in the U.S. and abroad, to continue holding back production. “I believe this recent downturn has highlighted to the federal government just how important U.S. shale producers and the preservation of the American energy renaissance are to the U.S. economy — jobs — and to our national security.”
Hamm also said, during the question and answer period, that there are several reasons that Saudi Arabia won’t be able to indulge in future market dumping tactics like this.
“We’re not going to be protecting them militarily and having them try to take this industry down and hurt national security in the future,” he said.
While the company posted a 9 percent increase in production volumes for the first quarter of 2020 year over year, the dramatic downturn in the market turned that into a net loss of $186 million dollars, or 51 cents per share. The adjusted net loss was $27.6 million for the quarter, or 8 cents per diluted share — 3 cents more than expected.
The company produced a total of 360,841 barrels per day, of which 200,671 barrels were crude oil. The latter represented a 3 percent increase year over year.
Bakken production in 2019 was 199,423 barrels per day and 201,502 for the first quarter of 2020, of which 145,481 barrels were oil.
The company completed 47 wells in the Bakken during the first quarter. Production from these wells is tracking with what the company predicted.
Continental was able to reduce its expense per barrel, President and Chief Operating Officer Jack Stark said.
“This is a testament to the commitment to excellence by our teams and the unmatched shareholder alignment that are fundamental parts of the culture here at Continental," he said.
Continental has so far spent $650 million in non-acquisition capital expenditures. That’s just over half of its previously revised capex budget of $1.2 billion, which is itself a 55 percent reduction from original guidance.
This is 3 to 5 percent below expected costs, Continental CEO Bill Berry said.
“The remaining $550 million in capex will be spent over the next three quarters, and we are already seeing the potential for costs to trend even lower,” he added.
The company has retired $1.7 billion in debt over the last four years, and intends to be cash flow positive by the third quarter of 2020.
Continental officials have withdrawn 2020 guidance and and are suspending further guidance. This will resume as market conditions evolve, Berry said.
The company is also suspending its share repurchase program. The company has bought $8.1 million in shares so far, at an average price of $15.60 per share, which represents more than 2 percent of outstanding shares.
Berry stressed that production volumes Continental is holding back for May are all cash flow positive at current prices. Despite that, the company will continue to hold back production volumes in June as well.
“In June, we intend to continue curtailing our oil production, selectively targeting sales that maximize our natural gas production to take advantage of the momentum in natural gas prices,” Berry said. “This enables us to have the flexibility consistent with our plans to defer our production for a more stable, constructive and higher-priced market that we perceive is imminent.”
Bringing production back online will not be problematic, company officials said, based on experience in both the Bakken and in Oklahoma.
Going forward, company officials suggested the industry will begin to take a different approach to the oil market.
“The market share capture rate the United States was pursuing in the past was probably not sustainable, and I think that’s what happened here recently,” one official said. “So I would expect to see those growth rates attenuate in the United States over the next few years.”