So far about 35,000 people have downloaded the state’s COVID-19 app, which uses GPS data to anonymously track the user’s proximity to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
At first blush, that may sound like a lot of people. But it’s not nearly enough.
“We don’t need 35,000 to download it, we need 200,000 to download this app,” said Vern Dosch, who has been hired by the state to ramp up North Dakota’s contact tracing ability.
Contact tracing will play a key role in the state’s ongoing ground game against COVID-19, Gov. Doug Burgum has said.
As testing capacity ramps up, the state hopes to rapidly track down anyone exposed to a confirmed new case of coronavirus. That has potential to quickly and effectively stop any potential new hot spots, until a vaccine and effective treatments are developed.
A vaccine could take 18 months to two years to develop, by some estimates. Multiple companies are working on it from more than 100 different angles. But all of them will take time to not only develop and prove out, but produce.
In the meantime, saving lives from a disease that attacks heart and lung tissue in vulnerable populations is down to rapid, effective testing and contact tracing.
The CARE19 app was put out by a North Dakota group as a way to anonymously track a user’s proximity to newly positive coronavirus cases. It works by assigning random numbers to users.
Dosch suggested one reason some may not have downloaded it is that it has been the target recently of online conspiracy theories.
“This initiative is not nefarious,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to pull every bit of technology out of the bay to make sure we get every bit of data we need to protect our citizens.”
Not only is the app an opt in, Dosch pointed out, but users can turn off the location services for a period of time if they wish. They can even erase it altogether.
Dosch likened old-fashioned contact tracing, without such technology as the tracing app, to a jig saw puzzle. It often has missing pieces. And the whole thing has got to be put together with the equivalent of a time bomb ticking in the background.
“Time is running out to ensure that someone vulnerable doesn’t get exposed to coronavirus,” he said.
The app, on the other hand, helps ensure that you aren’t forgetting all the places you went to, as well as all the people you might have been in close contact with, should the Department of Health’s contact tracing team happen to call.
Users actually have two options for sharing the information with the state, Dosch said.
They can go the low-tech route and simply look at the app’s list of locations and use that to verbally tell the contact tracer where they’ve been.
Or, they can choose to activate a button in the app that will send the information to the state electronically.
The app will not collect any personally identifiable information, Dosch stressed. It’s only looking at location data to determine who may have been in close contact with a confirmed positive case for more than 10 minutes.
North Dakota reported 40 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, out of 2,065 tests. This is a new record for number of tests in one day, and yields a 1.9 percent rate of positives. That continues a positive trend that is listed among the White House gating criteria for re-opening.
The state has so far identified a total of 1,107 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 482 have recovered and 23 have died.
There are 602 active cases right now, of which 27 are hospitalized. This is between 1 to 2 percent of the state’s hospital bed capacity.
The state reported four more deaths on Friday, all from Cass County, for people who had underlying health conditions and were age 70 or above.
While all the cases were reported on Friday, the deaths were more staggered than that, Burgum said.
One was April 26, two were on April 29, and one was April 30.
North Dakota has dramatically improved its testing capacity in the past week or so, and that has now put it at fourth in the nation for per capita testing, up there with Rhode Island, New York and Massachusetts.
In fact, on a per capita basis, it now exceeds South Korea, and is closing in on countries like Iceland and Estonia, Gov. Doug Burgum said.
The increased testing capacity is another of the key factors Burgum said allows the state to at this time “turn up the dial” when it comes to coronavirus risks.
On Friday, Burgum allowed high-contact businesses such as personal care businesses, bars and restaurants to reopen under stringent protocols meant to reduce transmissable moments.
The guidelines include industry-specific steps, such as wearing a mask at a hair salon, or reduced occupancy for restaurants to improve social distancing.
Distance learning
While Burgum lifted restrictions on these businesses, the governor said schools will remain closed through the end of the school year.
There is no economic hazard in keeping schools closed, Burgum said, but there would be a very large bump in contact risks with 120,000 students and 16,000 teachers and administrators — some of whom are among the vulnerable — co-mingling in structures never designed with any kind of social distancing in mind.
“Do you have kids sitting separated on the bus?” Burgum asked. “Then who doesn’t get to ride the bus?”
Gym classes are another area where social distancing is difficult, Burgum said. So perhaps they would need to be canceled.
And what about the cafeteria? Would students have to bring their own lunches so they’re not sitting crammed together in the cafeteria?
“Pretty soon, school doesn’t look like school,” Burgum said. “And pretty soon all the effort of the administration in the last three weeks of school are going toward trying to manage distance in an educational environment that was not built for distance.”
Burgum said he believes the waning weeks of school can be better used if educators and administrators are instead focusing on how to make distance learning the best it can be, and focusing on things like summer school and measures to take next fall to help accelerate any students who need it.