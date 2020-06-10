Compliance fatigue with CDC guideline is a big concern for the state as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, Gov. Doug Burgum said on Wednesday. People are heading into warm, summer weather, with hopes that the disease is harder to transmit when UV light and temperatures are stronger.
That hope, however, could well be in vain, North Dakota Field Dr. Joan Connell said. She has heard anecdotally of a baseball team in the state that had apparently spread the virus through their team. That could have been a situation more related to tail-gating than actual game play, Connell told the Williston Herald in an email. But it still prompted her to urge caution and continue practicing social distance, even in the summer.
“As a mom and an avid fan of soccer players, I was really hopeful the effects of UV light on this virus would be wonderful and actually make outdoor play and activity fool proof,” she said, but, she added, “We have to understand that (transmission) is still a possibility, and we have to understand that close, communal activities and living are still a risk.”
Connell said while she doesn’t want to discourage the exercise of first amendment rights, such as protesting, she still has to, as a health official, encourage maintaining appropriate social distance while doing so.
Social distancing, she added, is likely to continue to be strongly encouraged until there is a vaccine for the disease and proven treatments to mitigate the harm to vulnerable populations.
Burgum, meanwhile, said COVID-19 is a disease that doesn’t spread risk evenly, and that has been a driving force behind the state’s precautions. Those who are older than age 65 with one or more underlying health conditions ranging from everyday obesity to chronic lung disease are much more likely to die from a round with this virus, despite it being a kissing cousin of the common cold.
The mortality rate of COVID-19 for patients in their 70s has been 14 percent, the governor said, and it has been 24 percent for patients in their 80s. Those percentages are also better than neighboring Minnesota, Burgum added, where 968 deaths of 1,200 have been in long-term care facilities.
In North Dakota, 53 of 72 deaths were long-term care, Burgum said. If Minnesota had similar percentages, however, it would only have had 360 deaths, not 958.
That statistic helps show that the steps people have taken to protect loved ones in nursing homes have been working, Burgum suggested.
Conservatively, about 150,000 North Dakotans fall into the high-risk group, Burgum estimates, and a majority of them do live in nursing homes.
“If you are fortunate enough to be young and healthy, then COVID is not as much of a threat to you from a health standpoint,” he said. “but you still have a chance to be pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic and you could transmit this to someone who falls into the condition of being vulnerable and therefore create a real life risk for them.”
Burgum acknowledged that some might feel that the steps he has taken to curb the spread of coronavirus have been overblown, but what he is hearing on the calls with other governors tells him otherwise.
“They are celebrating being down from 1,000 dying a day down to 100 a day, and it’s hard to even think about that,” Burgum said. “Some states have not resumed any indoor dining yet. They are talking about opening it up later on this summer. Hurdles we passed on May 1, they are hoping for in July.”
The threat from COVID-19 for vulnerable populations is very real, Burgum said, but quick, smart action early on has reduced that pain here.
“When you have that kind of success, people might assume there was never a problem, as opposed to North Dakota handled it in a smart way,” he said.
For these reasons, Burgum said, the state will continue to approach reopening its nursing homes with caution, using gating criteria to try and reduce the risk. Outdoor visits are already being encouraged, he added, while indoor visits can resume once a facility has an approved visitation plan with the state and has cleared all the criteria, among them no new cases among residents within a certain period of time.
But Burgum also hinted that he is working on other approaches that might help further lessen the risks of family members visiting loved ones in nursing home care. Routine surveillance testing of all visitors, whether symptomatic or not, might allow people to visit with no more additional risk than health care workers present to nursing home residents.
The governor is also thinking about how to use surveillance testing to keep North Dakota’s economy open, Burgum told the Williston Herald.
“We’re trying to be proactive with the surveillance testing,” he said. “We want to manage this thing through testing, contact tracing and very targeted isolation.”
Businesses that get their employees tested can be part of that equation, Burgum said, and need not fear that testing will lead to a shutdown. Rather, it’s part of trying to keep everything open.
It could be particularly important for large manufacturing businesses, where social distancing is difficult and remote work is not possible.
“I think surveillance testing makes sense for everything from bar owners to faith-based leaders to manufacturing,” Burgum said. “And I mean if you or anybody has a concern, go get tested. That’s what we would say. We are trying to keep things open.”
Meanwhile, Connell pointed to an alarming drop in the rate of vaccinations for school-age children and for adults, as well as screening tests that are vital to ensuring continued health.
“Many clinics are getting creative about making people feel more comfortable about coming in,” she said.
These range from using telehealth to conduct part of the well check to doing drive-through vaccinations for measles, mumps, rubella and other diseases.
“Regulations for required vaccines are not going to be relaxed,” she added. When school resumes, students must still be vaccinated per usual, and perhaps even more so now that there is an additional disease floating around to be concerned about.
“Adults need vaccines, too,” she added, in particular referring to flu and pneumonia vaccinations.
“We do not want flu on top of COVID hospitalizations,” she said. “Remember, hospital capacity is a big part of North Dakota’s smart restart.”
Keeping vaccinations up-to-date is a simple step everyone can take to protect one’s self and the lives of others, she added.
“It’s another opportunity to be a hero,” she said.