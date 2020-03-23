The third round of economic relief for coronavirus has stalled out in the Senate, and is provoking partisan ire on both sides of the aisle.
Lawmakers failed Sunday and Monday to strike a deal on a $1.6 trillion aid package that could include direct payments to Americans whose employment has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sunday, a procedural vote to discuss the measure died with a 47 to 47 vote. The measure needed 60 votes to proceed. On Monday, the measure again failed to proceed, 49 to 46, falling well short of the three-fifths majority required to move forward.
Democrats who denied the measure cited several sticking points. These included inadequate nutrition benefits and a lack of eviction protections, as well as inadequate funding for unemployment insurance, and inadequate funding for hospitals and healthcare providers. There is also concern in Democratic circles that the language is so vague it would allow corporations to take federal help and still fire workers.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. said partisan rancor on the part of Democrats is responsible for the measure’s failure.
“Senator Schumer and his Democrat colleagues were given a second chance to begin considering the package we put together in a bipartisan fashion. Yet again, they all decided to prioritize Speaker Pelosi’s partisan wish list above the lives and wellbeing of the American people. These actions are more reflective of petulant children than Senators whose constituents are looking to them for help. Enough is enough. It’s time for them to grow up and do their jobs.”
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., however, said the package simply has the wrong priorities in its present form.
“I’ve spent the last several weeks talking to Montana’s small business owners, employees, health care workers, and mayors about the relief they need during this crisis, and this bill fails to deliver them that relief,” Tester said. “Instead of investing in those folks hardest hit by this crisis, it creates a nearly $500 billion dollar slush fund to bail out large corporations with taxpayer money — with virtually no guardrails on spending, layoffs, or stock buybacks at workers’ expense. I remain hopeful my colleagues on both sides of the aisle can come together to hammer out a good deal that actually works for Montana’s serious needs.”
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., meanwhile, was focused on retaining $50 billion in funding for agriculture in whatever final package is negotiated. He joined a small group of bipartisan senators advocating on behalf of agriculture.
“Our farmers and ranchers are working overtime to deliver food to our grocery shelves across this great country,” Hoeven said. “At the same time, they’re facing real challenges. As just one example, the cattle industry has lost between $7 and $9 billion over the past two months. That’s just one sector of the agriculture economy. Congress needs to act and act now to ensure that farmers, ranchers, and rural America receive the relief they desperately need.”
Among points Hoeven said are critical in a final deal:
• Replenishing $30 billion in Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) funding authority for the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA)
• Increasing the CCC borrowing authority an additional $20 billion for USDA to respond to COVID-19
• Enabling USDA to utilize CCC funding to assist livestock producers, as well as other sectors of the agriculture economy.
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., stressed that work is continuing on the package.
“This is a time we must get this done for the good of our country... The senate bill before us provides relief for workers, for families, for small businesses, and for healthcare professionals,” Montana’s Republican Senator Steve Daines said.
The most recent Phase 3 proposal includes:
• Unemployment Insurance — $600/week on top of what is received under current state law through June 30th. That would more than double the checks in Montana, and all of it fully reimbursable by the federal government.
• $10.5 billion for drug development to treat and prevent Coronavirus
• Six month deferral on Small Business Loans
• $350 billion for small business loans
• Small business loans can be forgiven if they don’t lay-off workers
• Employers would be able to delay the payment of their 2020 payroll taxes until 2021 and 2022, leading to approximately $350 billion of extra cash flow for businesses.
• Ensures Tribes aren’t left behind when it comes to funding for Coronavirus relief
• $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers to ensure they receive the support they need for COVID-19 related expenses and lost revenue.
• $1.7 billion to procure personal protective equipment and other medical supplies for federal and state response efforts.
Phase 1 of the coronavirus aid included more money for diagnostic tests, as well as funding to support vaccine development and medical equipment, funding for disaster assistance loans for small businesses, and funding for the CDC and for emergency preparedness. It also waived certain telehealth requirements.
The Phase 2 coronavirus package waived testing fees for coronavirus and provided $1.25 billion in additional nutritional assistance for senior citizens, women and children, and low income families. It also provided two weeks of paid sick leave for those employed by small businesses, and additional family leave at up to two-thirds reimbursement for up to three months.