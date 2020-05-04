With the addition of 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the statewide total has crossed 1,200.
There have been 1,225 confirmed COVID cases in North Dakota, and the latest figures show 34,754 people have been tested, an increase of 1,401 from the previous day.
There have been 94 people hospitalized, and 31 are currently in the hospital. The state lists 540 people as recovered and there have been 25 deaths.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 3
Cass County – 25
Grand Forks County – 2
Morton County - 2
Stark County - 2
BY THE NUMBERS
34,754 – Total Tested (+1,401 individuals from yesterday)
33,529 – Total Negative (+1,367 individuals from yesterday)
1,225 – Total Positive (+34 individuals from yesterday)
94 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)
31 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
540 – Total Recovered (+23 individuals from yesterday)
25 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)