North Dakota reported 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, April 24, bringing the total so far in the state to 728.
The state processed 1,119 tests Thursday for a total number of people tested of 17.449.
There have been 67 people hospitalized with the disease and 17 are still in the hospital. There have been 15 deaths and the state lists 285 people as having recovered.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County – 1
Cass County – 28
Grand Forks County – 8
Walsh County – 1
Williams County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
17,449 – Total Tested (+1,119 individuals from yesterday)
16,701 – Total Negative (+1,080 individuals from yesterday)
748 – Total Positive (+39 individuals from yesterday)
67 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
17 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
285 – Total Recovered (+16 individuals from yesterday)
15 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)