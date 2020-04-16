The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide is at 393, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
The state received 387 test results on Wednesday, April 15, and there were 28 positive tests. So far, 45 people have been hospitalized with the disease and 14 are currently in the hospital, up one from Wednesday. The state lists 163 people are recovered, up 21 from the day before. In all, nine people have died.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, household contact
Man in his 50s from Burleigh County, under investigation
Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread
Man in his 60s from Cass County, household contact
Woman in her 30s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 40s from Cass County, community spread
Male age 0-9 from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 20s from Cass County, household contact
Woman in her 40s from Cass County, community spread
Man in his 30s from Cass county, close contact
Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 20s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Cass County, under investigation
Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 40s from Dunn County, community spread
Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
Man in his 20s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from McKenzie County, under investigation
Man in his 50s from Richland County, community spread
Man in his 30s from Stark County, household contact
Woman in her 50s from Stark County, household contact
Woman in her 30s from Stark County, household contact
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Household Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
11,704 – Total Tested (+387 individuals from yesterday)
11,311 – Negative (+359 individuals from yesterday)
393 – Positive (+28 individuals from yesterday)
45 – Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)
14 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)
163 – Recovered (+21 individuals from yesterday)
9 – Death (+0 individual from yesterday)