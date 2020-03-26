Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 52, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
Two cases are women in their 80s, one from McHenry County and one from Burleigh County. The youngest case so far confirmed in the state, a boy 9 years old or younger, was found in MacIntosh County.
The other cases were two women in their 20s and a man in his 30s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 20s from Stark County.
The woman in her 80s from McHenry County was another confirmed case of community spread, while the other six are under investigation.
The number of people hospitalized is now at 10. There have been 2,091 tests completed so far in the state, with 136 results coming in Wednesday.