The generosity of the Williston Community remains strong a second week in a row. CHI Foundation continues to recognize businesses and individuals for their generous support of Hospital Employees:
• Busy Bee’s Hot oil • SEF Energy Services
• Calfrac Well Service • ShirtWorx
• DAWA Solutions Group • US Bank
• Downing Well Head • Walmart
• Girl Scout Brownie Troup 10187 • Well Pro
• Grandma Sharon’s • Williston Auto
• JerBears Sno Shack • Williston Basin API Chapter
• Oasis Petroleum • Williston Fire & Safety
• Safari Trampoline Park • Numerous Individuals
“Many individuals have donated food, coffee, chocolates and other goodies as well. It is uplifting to see further outpouring of support and we are so grateful.” states Janna Lutz, Foundation Director.
The CHI Foundation has created a new fund specifically for additional needs during this time and now has a dedicated webpage for COVID-19 donations. To learn more or financially support the Hospital specifically during this critical time, visit www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation/covid-19-donations
To discuss other ways you can support the Hospital call 701-774-7466.