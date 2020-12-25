2020 has been a year full of adversity. But despite economic difficulties; businesses, individuals and organizations continue to give back, and CHI St. Alexius Health Williston has been one recipient of the community’s generosity.
Janna Lutz, director for the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation, said the hospital has seen the surrounding community come together and give back like never before during 2020, at a time when many are facing hardship due to the pandemic. Not only have people opened their wallets to help the Foundation, which raises funds for the hospital’s programs, project and equipment needs, but donations have come in to support CHI’s staff and patients as well.
Earlier in December, CHI’s hospital gift shop donated $10,000 to the Foundation, mostly from employees, to go towards renovation of the Medical Surgery and ICU wings. Lutz said that with COVID restrictions limiting public access, the gift shop has mostly been utilized by CHI staff, many of whom also donate to the Foundation independently.
“It’s just a testament to type of people that work here,” Lutz told the Williston Herald. “It’s just been amazing the type of generosity that folks have. Always going above and beyond.”
Above and beyond is exactly where one anonymous donor went, Lutz shared. The unnamed individual reached out to the hospital, and in one fell swoop paid off more $6,000 worth of medical debt for several patients.
“In the spirit of Christmas, they wanted to help in a tangible way, and this donor asked ‘Who are some of your patients that are having trouble paying their bills?’” Lutz explained. “So we identified six patients, and they generously took care of all their bills. What a wonderful way to share the Christmas spirit and really make a difference in someone’s life.”
Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has been a longtime supporter of CHI and the Foundation, and in the same spirit of giving, Thrivent donated 100 cancer care packages the Leonard P. Nelson Cancer Center to be given out to patients during the holiday season and beyond.
Lutz said project started through a Thrivent Member activity and included many local sponsors such as Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative, Red Rock Ford, Walmart, Books on Broadway, Williston Lions Club, American State Bank & Trust, and the ‘pack rats’ ladies group from Concordia Lutheran Church in Crosby. Cancer patients will be given care packages beginning in December that include snacks, water, blankets or neck pillows, socks, inspirational books and journals.
“Our Thrivent team in Williston, Northwest Dakota Financial Associates, was thrilled to find out earlier this year that we would be receiving funds to make an impact in our community. We all have loved ones, including Thrivent Financial Representative Terry Oxendahl, who have been blessed by the care and treatments they have received at the Leonard P. Nelson Cancer Center,” said Kristin Iverson, Financial Associate at Thrivent. “We knew right away that this was an organization that we wanted to help with the Thrivent Community Program funding we received. It was exciting to purchase a new infusion chair for the facility a few months ago, and the timing worked out great to provide gift bags for first time cancer patients right before Christmas. A special thank you to Jessica George and Peggy Sundet for their time volunteering with us to make the project successful!”
To show appreciation for the hard work CHI’s health care workers have and continue to put in this year, St. Joe’s in Williston delivered a whole myriad of items to be given to CHI’s staff. Everything from snacks, personal care items, and other goodies were donated, which have now been used to create “Care Carts.” The Care Carts are taken around the facility by CHI’s leadership, visiting each department and dropping off bits of good cheer along the way.
“People are selflessly thinking of others, especially at this time.” Lutz said. “It’s been a real big hit, and it’s good for morale.”
Despite all of 2020’s setbacks, Lutz said she feels inspired to look at the city she lives in and see so many people willing to set aside their own hardships to offer a hand to their neighbors.
“The generosity of people in Williston is amazing.” Lutz said. “This community gives back in so many different ways, and it really goes to show you the kind of community that we live in. People that may themselves be struggling during this time are still willing to give back and think of others really shows the Spirit of Christmas that people are feeling. The strength of this community is heartwarming.”
For more information on the Williston Foundation and how you can get involved, visit www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation or contact the Foundation at 701-774-7466.