COVID-19 is prompting several changes related to Williams County finances, according to reports heard during the county’s regular meeting Tuesday, April 21.
The meeting was held by telephone at 8 a.m. During the call, Commissioners discussed holding off on about $5 million worth of projects related to the Joint Communications Center, dropping the cost of that project to $12 million.
The buildings in question are all related to storage for various entities, including the Sheriff’s Department, Department of Corrections, and Williston.
Commissioner Cory Hanson said he has talked about sales tax revenues with the relevant entities, and believes, based on those conversations, that the $12 million for the Joint Emergency Dispatch Center can so far be sustained.
“The big thing is to make sure the Dispatch gets done, and to do it right,” he said.
The project timeline calls for completion of the center in late 2021.
Hanson said he has also talked with city officials about the issue, and was told they will be fine with continuing to use the old Red Rock Ford building for storage. A county-city meeting is being set up to discuss the situation further, however.
“This doesn’t say we’re not going to do the projects (that are on hold),” Hanson added. “We’re just going to hold off until we see what the economy is going to do around here.”
Commissioner David Montgomery, meanwhile, questioned the cost for one of the storage facilities, which he said shows a cost of more than $1 million.
“What kind of building are we building there?” he asked.
Montgomery was told by an unidentified county employee that it is a field building with high sides that includes a mezzanine and a large garage for storing equipment that is now stored outside. The main expense is a large amount of concrete, in part due to city ordinances that require the frontage to be paved.
“I’d like to see the numbers,” Montgomery said. “I have a problem paying a million just for storage.”
He indicated in his experience even half a million for storage is excessive. A pole barn-style building that could accomplish the same thing ought to cost more like $200,000 he suggested.
Commissioners agreed unanimously to shelve the projects.
Williams County Commissioners also announced that discussion of grants for school districts and townships for 2020 is now on hold, until the fiscal impact from the coronavirus outbreak and the international price war on the economy are better understood.
There was also some discussion of the study that has recently been completed on school districts. The idea behind the study had been to take a collaborative approach, but the COVID-19 epidemic is hampering collaboration.
County commissioners plan to sit down with the school districts once social distancing is over, to discuss the situation further and see what direction things need to go.
Commissioners also accepted the resignation of the 4H coordinator, and discussed whether to rehire someone for that job, given the budgetary headwinds ahead.
It was unanimously decided to fill the position, even though it is funded 100 percent by Williams County. There is a cost-share for the county’s other two extension positions, but not for the 4H coordinator.
On other matters commissions:
• Approved a bid for $2,149,515.74 to Asphalt Surface technologies for county-wide chip and seal. Other bids were Bituminous Paving for $2,537,888.45 and Morris Sealcoat & Trucking for $2,247,590.87.
• Heard updates on road projects. A portion of County Road 8 work is underway by Central Specialities, and expected to be done in June. Another 9 miles will begin in mid-May and finish in September. County Road 9, bid six weeks ago, is still awaiting a Corps permit, as is County Road 19, which will be bid May 12.
• Denied several requests to reimburse frost law permits. Some companies had been asking, since frost laws were lifted early, however, frost season is not yet over, and could still be needed here and there. The county’s total revenue for frost law permits is $646,000.
• Decided to delay the process by one year for tax foreclosures on personal residences, which require occupants to be served in person. These remain in foreclosure status, but will not be served until next year. The county will go ahead with commercial and agricultural properties, however, as these do not require in person service.
• Approved a lease agreement for the radar tower at the new airport, which is for a 30-year term with two 10-year extensions, for a total of 50 years. Names in an existing maintenance contract was also switched from Sloulin to XWA-Williston Basin International Airport.
• Terminated a contract with Ulteig Engineering on County Road 9, after a discussion in Executive Session. The county will resolve any funds owed to the company and the County Highway Department will finish any remaining repairs to the road. The amount of funds owed was unavailable, as the case is still under legal advisement.
• Canceled unpaid taxes for a tax-foreclosed property the city of Ray purchased. The property did not sell in the annual tax foreclosure sale.
• Vacated a strip of land that had not been used since perhaps the 1940s on the edge of property in Golden Valley Township to facilitate road easements for a County Road 19 project.
• Approved several board positions, including Mark Barstad for member at large for a term that expires April 30, 2024, and Dan Kalil for District 2 for a term that expires July 31, 2021, on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Other positions will be re-advertised as there weren’t enough qualified applicants. Also appointed Myron Eide ot the Upper Missouri river Regional Dispatch Center Board of Authority to the and reappointed George Pederson and Brenda D’Angelo to the Williston Vector Control Board.
• Approved COVID-19 policies for the Human Services Zone — a formality.
• Discussed new weed control officer, coming on board May 15. His name is Tom Leo.