CHI St. Alexius Health Williston and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit were the featured speakers for Coffee and Conversation, giving updates on the state's COVID vaccination efforts.
CHI Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Anderson and UMDHU Public Information Officer Daphne Clark joined the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce for their monthly networking session, giving the latest on North Dakota's continuing fight against COVID-19. The North Dakota Department of Health reported 691 active cases in the state as of Feb 23, with 105 new positives. Numbers have dropped to a point where Gov. Burgum rescinded state mask mandates, and the city of Williston allowed its own emergency declarations to expire.
Anderson stated that despite mandates being lifted, wearing a mask is still the best preventative measure for preventing COVID spread. He said he supported businesses continuing to require customers wear masks, and stated that the hospital would continue its requirements as well.
"At the hospital, we are not changing anything in terms of having to wear a mask when you're in the building," he explained. "We have relaxed the visitation requirements so that patients can have a visitor, but we still caution people to wear a mask when visiting to protect the patient and to protect yourself and the employees."
As far as vaccine distributions, Anderson said all staff at CHI that wanted the vaccine have received both doses, and that the hospital was following the state's tiered vaccine rollout, adding that it is important that any facility distributing the vaccine follow the tiered guidelines in order to make sure the most vulnerable populations are able to get the two doses required for maximum effectiveness.
Clark stated that the Upper Missouri District Health Unit was currently providing vaccinations in all four of the counties it serves; Williams, Divide, Mountrail and McKenzie. Clark said Williams County has 15 providers that are offering vaccinations. Clark explained the "why" of getting vaccinated, and its importance to returning to a sense of normalcy.
"We're in a pandemic and our only way forward in getting back to normal is probably through vaccinations," she explained. "In order to do that, we're going to need between 70 and 90 percent of people vaccinated to try and hit that herd immunity that would then allow us to return to doing things."
Additionally, Clark said, vaccinating helps to protect those around us who may be at a higher risk from COVID complications. Clark said that around 89 percent of the state's long-term care residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, with 76 percent receiving their second. She added that those individuals received their vaccine with no adverse reactions above what is expected from a vaccine.
"That is good information that we have coming from this." she said. "We know that long-term care was really hit hard going in to the pandemic."
Clark said the UMDHU is receiving shipments of the vaccine every three weeks, due to limited availability. The Health Unit has been holding vaccination clinics for registered patients as the vaccine comes in. Clark said the next group that qualifies for the vaccine are those with two or more high-risk medical conditions, regardless of age. Clark added a list of qualifying medical conditions could be found on the CDC website. Once those individuals are treated, Clark said the next qualifying group would consist of childcare workers, teachers and other school staff that come into contact with students.
The general public should be able to get the vaccine sometime this summer, Clark said. While that may seem like a long way away, she added, in terms of rollout for a new vaccine, it's a fairly quick timeline. Until the vaccine is available, the public should continue to follow COVID best practice guidelines, such as masking, social distancing and regular hand-washing.
"As long as we keep doing those things, I believe there is a light at the end of the tunnel." Clark said.
To find out more about COVID-19 vaccination clinics and distribution timelines, visit www.umdhu.org.