The Chamber of Commerce's Coffee and Conversations welcomed District 1 Representatives Pat Hatlestad and David Richter to their morning meeting to discuss the upcoming legislative session.
Meeting once again via teleconference due to COVID-19 precautions, Chamber President Rachel Lordemann hosted the session, with around a dozen guests joining in to chat with the representatives. The legislative session kicks off in just a few weeks, and Lordemann said she invited Richter and Hatlestad to give a preview of some of the topics the area's representatives will be addressing. District 1 Senator Brad Bekkedahl was unable to take part in the meeting due to fulfilling his duties as part of the North Dakota National Guard.
Hatlestad kicked the conversation off, addressing how the legislature plans to meet amid the ongoing pandemic.
"It's going to be an interesting session, a unique session in that we're going to potentially be scattered throughout the capital building, and some with pre-existing conditions may be doing some of the legislative work from home," Hatlestad explained. "I think it's going to be a stressful situation."
Hatlestad noted that 2021's session will be closer to a "Citizen Legislature," wherein the public has the opportunity to not only watch the legislative proceedings, but be active participants in the process. By being able to testify in committee meetings virtually, Hatlestad said, will be a great benefit to citizens interested in the legislative process.
Issues Hatlestad said he would be facing as a member of the finance committee is budget taxes, revenue for the state and how projected revenues are looking for 2021. Hatlestad said revenues are looking to stay flat or wouldn't increase much, but added that Gov. Burgum had indicated that no new taxes were planned.
Lordemann asked if the representatives felt there would be any further grant opportunities or business stimulus that might come from the session, as CARES funding is due to expire at the end of the year. U.S. lawmakers recently approved a new $900 billion stimulus spending package aimed at individuals and businesses struggling through the pandemic. The stimulus highlights include direct checks to Americans and a second round the Paycheck Protection Program.
"North Dakota has been well known for its pro-business stance," Hatlestad said. "So I'm guessing what we're going to find ourselves doing is where the federal government has either dropped the ball or has inadequately funded a particular segment of society, I see North Dakota picking up that dropped ball, so to speak. I think we will be proactive in terms of business, proactive in terms of social services and that may stretch the budget a bit, but North Dakota is very much pro-business."
Richter said behavioral health was a another point of discussion for the upcoming session, stating that Gov. Burgum is major advocate for behavioral health. Behavioral health and mental health issues, especially regarding K-12 students, would be at the forefront, but Richter said a strong push was being made for expanded services for those aged 18 to 40, as well as the state's senior citizens. Richter added he would like to see more services become available in Western North Dakota, as residents often have to travel for the treatment they need.
Hatlestad and Richter both encouraged people to reach out to them regarding legislative issues, stating the importance of regular citizens helping to mold the state's policies.
"The opportunity to become a more active participant is important," Hatlestad said. "There are a lot of good ideas out there that maybe we can utilize to make good legislation even better."
Reps. Hatlestad and Richter can be reached via email at phatlestad@nd.gov and dwrichter@nd.gov. Coffee and Conversations is a morning network event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.willistonchamber.com or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/willistonchamber for information on upcoming events.