While the Williston Community Library is closed to the public, the facility is using the opportunity to make some much needed improvements to the building's interior.
The library first opened it's doors in the early 1980s, and up until recently, many things at the library had remain unchanged since then, including the building's 15,000 square feet of carpeting. That is, until this week. Library Director Andrea Placher said they have been working for around two years to get new carpet for the facility, which included securing funding, hiring contractors, and creating a schedule.
"In February our board approved it," Placher told the Williston Herald. "We finally got quotes, picked the carpet that we wanted, this, that and the other. Now we just needed to get it done."
The project was approved, the funding was secure, now all that was needed was time.
"We were planning on doing it the week of Easter, because we were already closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday," Placher explained. "However, in light of current events, we thought why not use this time that is available to us to get this done instead waiting until we open again, whenever that may be, and having to close again. So we're trying to make the best use of our time."
Placher said the carpet arrived last week, and she was able to secure workers to begin doing the job. Placher's staff were able to come in and assist moving book shelves in order for the old carpet to be pulled up, making room for Creation Carpets and Mitchell's Magic Colors to begin laying the new pieces. Placher said she's glad to have been able to start the project while many businesses remain closed, as the work is helping to pay workers who need it during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
"It's helping keep money flowing within our community," She explained. "This is something that we already planned for, it was in our budget, and because of that we're able to pay Creation Carpets, who's able to pay the contractors, and contractors are able to pay their staff. So it's keeping money in the community right now."
"It gives us an opportunity to keep guys employed," Creation Carpets owner Iryn Huwe said. "We're in a time where people are struggling, but we're ready to do whatever we have to do to keep people safe, too."
Huwe said project should be done within the next week or so. Even though the public can't come check out the library in person, Placher would like to remind those stuck at home that they can access everything the library has to offer by visiting their website and signing up for their free card by visiting willistonndlibrary.com.