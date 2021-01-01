Athletes return to campus at Williston State College this week and the spring semester begins Jan. 11.
In a message sent Thursday, Dec. 31, WSC President John Miller wrote that the school strongly encourages all faculty, staff, and students to be tested for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus for the spring semester.
Weekly community testing sponsored by the Upper Missouri District Health Unit will continue with the first testing event of the new year scheduled for Monday, Jan. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m.
“Testing, along with proper mask use, hand sanitation, social distancing, curtailing travel, and limiting who you are around are still the best tools available to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Miller wrote. “We all await widespread distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine to North Dakota in the coming months, but for now we need to remain vigilant and smart about where we go, what we do, and how we act.”
For more information about WSC’s COVID precautions, visit https://www.willistonstate.edu/students/Student-Resources/COVID-19/