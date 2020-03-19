The City of Williston released an updated statement regarding office closures and essential services amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, cty offices will be limited to essential personnel only. Staff will be available during normal business hours or contact information will be available if immediate assistance is needed. Public meetings and events will be cancelled or postponed until further notice.
The city also released the following list of resources for conducting business while city offices are closed.
Community Library
During the closure, the no library books will be due and no fine will be accessed.
The library will be offering virtual resources that can be accessed using your library card and/or social media. Some of these resources include online audio books/ebooks, comic books and magazines. They offer over 500 educational classes for all age groups, as well as foreign language learning courses.
They will be hosting story times and other fun and educational programs via Facebook. If you do not currently have a library card, you can sign up for one online at willistonndlibrary.org, and you will have immediate access to these resources. Once you have a library card, you can use the Librista app on your smart devices to view books as well.
For more information, please visit willistonndlibrary.com and follow them on Facebook and/or Instagram.
Development Services (Building and Planning and Zoning)
For assistance with the following, call 701-577-8115:
Code Enforcement
Inspections
Licensing
Permitting
Plan Review
Water Meters
If you have a small item or payment for licensing, please use the mail box to the left of the front door of the Williston Center for Development building located at 113 4th St E. We will check it daily.
If you have a permit application or anything that can be emailed, please send it to: buildingapps@ci.williston.nd.us.
If you have larger items that won't fit in the mail box that need to be dropped off, please call Development Services 701-577-8115 to make arrangements. To contact Planning and Zoning call 701-577-8104.
Economic Development and Small Business Development Center
Williston Economic Development can be reached at 701-570-5013 and the Small Business Development Center can be reach at 701-570-4260.
Resources and updates for businesses during COVID-19 have been added to the alert on their website: https://willistondevelopment.com. Information will be share via their Facebook as well.
Police Department
The police department has released a Public Service Announcement in response to the coronavirus/COVID-19, is can be found at cityofwilliston.com/departments/police_department
Public Works and Engineering
The office will be fully staffed and can be reached by phone at 701-577-6368.
Utility Billing
The office will still be fully staffed and you will be able to reach them by phone at 701-577-8100.
Utility payments can be placed in the drop box at 22 East Broadway (on east side of building).
New water applications and information and online payments can be found at
https://cityofwilliston.com/departments/finance_department/water_department_utility_billing.php
Williston CVB
Please follow the Williston CVB on Facebook. If you need immediate assistance, they can be reached at 701-774-9041.