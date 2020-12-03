The city of Williston says rumors of COVID-19 outbreaks within City departments are unfounded and proper precautions are in place.
Posts on social media indicated potential outbreaks within Public Works, alleging widespread infection within that and other departments.
"Any rumors of an outbreak or of quarantining of staff in large numbers at the City are false." City Administrator David Tuan told the Williston Herald. "We are currently operating nearly at full staff and we would always contact the public and let them know if there was to be an interruption in service. There is no such circumstance at the moment. Service is continuing as usual, our staff are healthy and using proper PPE and social distancing to safeguard themselves and the public."
Additionally, Tuan said the public need not be concerned about possible exposure from sanitation workers.
"There is no risk to the public in terms of sanitation collection right now and any reports to the contrary are false." He explained.
Tuan said he urges the public to maintain faith in their city workers and to respect those working to keep city services intact.
"I would ask for consideration and respect for the employees; and their health information as always is very private just like anywhere else. The City of Williston, like every other business and entity and even household in town has been affected in some way, shape or form by the pandemic, and we've managed to continue service through difficult times. Don't lose confidence in the city, don't pay attention to the rumors and look for legitimate information."