As cases in the state continue to increase, the City of Williston is reminding residents to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures now more than ever.
“As you have probably already heard, the North Dakota Department of Health has released information that included two positive COVID-19 cases in Williams County on March 31,” Mayor Howard Klug said in a statement. “While we urge residents not to panic, it is paramount that we all practice physical distancing to protect our community.”
The Williston City Commission will be holding a special meeting at noon on Thursday, April 2, to vote on an emergency declaration for the city, following suit with many other cities in the state.
"It follows with the message of the seriousness of the health emergency and the pandemic in Williston, in that public behaviors need to change and be adjusted and the commission is acknowledging that by saying locally this is an emergency," City Administrator David Tuan told the Williston Herald.
City officials are urging residents to stay at home and only venture out for necessary trips, reminding the public that gatherings in groups or sports activities are ill-advised and contribute to the spread of the virus.
“With the warmer weather, we’ve noticed that people are gathering in public parks in large groups and in close proximity. We need to be smart about our activities outside, refrain from any group activities and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet at all times.” Klug said.
Tuan said being active outside is OK, but people need to do it in a way that is smart.
"We love that people are enjoying the weather and trying not to stay cooped up in their houses, but it's still a bad idea to get together in a group," he said. "It's unfortunate that we now have multiple cases in Williams County. I think it was inevitable, and it's not a surprise, but it's a real alarming situation. The City Commission really wants people to adjust their habits in public and help really slow that virus spread so that we don't overwhelm not only the first responders, but the medical providers."
City of Williston offices have been closed to the public but fully operational throughout the pandemic, and all services have continued without interruption.
“Our first responders have continued to work around the clock to maintain public safety, but we need the public’s cooperation in following public health guidelines to ensure their own safety and minimize exposure.” Said Klug.
Tuan said the Parks department has been going to great lengths to keep the city's parks open and maintained, and that residents are encouraged to continue to use the trails, parks and outdoor areas to get out of the house. People must simply be mindful and avoid organized sports activities, or meeting at the parks in large groups, both of which make it difficult to maintain the recommended 6 feet between individuals.
"It's not something where (the city) is saying completely avoid any exercise whatsoever. Go outside and do it, but do it in isolation," Tuan said. "It's a few weeks, we're not asking people to do this forever, and it will really help the workload the medical community is facing right now, too."
As large gatherings have been canceled, so has the city's annual Spring Clean Up Day, but Tuan said the city is still encouraging residents to get outside and do their part to keep the city clean, while still maintaining proper social distancing.
"We certainly don't want to abandon cleaning our city," he said. "We are encouraging everybody, if they're outside or if they're in their neighborhoods to continue to pick up trash and try to maintain a clean city. We're going to do the best we can from a Public Works point of view. If people still want to go outside and clean their city, that's a great thing to do. It can be done independently, and it's going to help a lot."
Public Works has continued its maintenance operations during the COVID-19 crisis, and continues to ask the public to be mindful in terms of what materials they are flushing.
“We have also been working diligently to maintain the health and safety of our community,” said Williston Public Works Director David Bell. “To aid our work, please refrain from flushing any non-degradable items in the toilet. This includes wipes of any kind, paper towels, or anything other than toilet paper.”
"Even if it says on the package of wipes that it's flushable, they're not," Tuan explained. "They don't biodegrade, they get caught up in the mechanical equipment in our wastewater process, so we're having to do a lot more maintenance now. So we're asking people to be very careful of that and only flush toilet paper."
If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston officials urge you to call ahead to the clinic at 701-572-7651 or hospital at 701-774-7400 prior to arriving. This will help them protect their other patients and employees.
As a reminder, these are the COVID-19 preventative actions recommended by the Upper Missouri District Health Unit:
• Wash your hands frequently with soap. In the absence of soap, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.
• Avoid touching your T-Zone (eyes, nose and mouth).
• Practice physical distancing. Avoid social gatherings and groups of more than 10 people. Use drive-through, pickup or delivery options.
• Work from home when possible.
• Stay home when you are sick. Call your healthcare provider if you develop fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands. In the absence of a tissue, cough or sneeze into your elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Stay away from individuals who are sick. Limit close contact (six feet or more) with others as much as possible.