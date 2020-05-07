The City of Williston announced that offices will remain closed to visitors until June 1, but all departments will remain operational.
“We will be opening to the public June 1 and taking the time from now until then to get back to being fully staffed and preparing our facilities for public traffic,” said David Tuan, City of Williston Administrator. “We will continue to operate all facilities and services in the meantime. Any questions or concerns may be directed via phone or email.”
Offices were originally planned to re-open on Friday, May 8, but Tuan said additional planning made it necessary to postpone the re-openings.
"We've been following what the state has been doing, and just this last week we did some internal planning to see what it would take to re-open," Tuan told the Williston Herald. "Things such as making sure we have the right spacing for desks and following proper protocols for bringing people back in, having cleaning supplies and sanitization stations, things of that nature. It's going to take us a couple of weeks, so we pushed it back to June 1 to allow us some time to get ready."
For more information, callers can contact city staff at the numbers below:
Finance Department – 701-577-8100
Water Department – 701-577-8105
City Administrator – 701-713-3800
Building Safety – 701-577-8115
Economic Development – 701-577-8110
Planning and Zoning – 701-577-8104
Public Works – 701-577-6368
Library – 701-774-8805
Airport – 701-875-8594
Convention and Visitors Bureau – 701-774-9041
Williston Police – 701-577-1212
Williston Fire – 701-577-3400