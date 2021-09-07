The city of Williston announced that they will resume community BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen screening events throughout the month of September beginning Monday, Sept. 13.
The testing events are held in partnership with Williams County/Williston Emergency Management and Upper Missouri District Health Unit. The events will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walk-in testing events are open to the public, aged 18 and older, that are asymptomatic (showing no signs and symptoms of COVID-19) and will be held in the former Sloulin Airport hangar at 408 Airport Road.
Those who are showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, should contact their primary care physician.
“With an increase in demand for testing and our ability to collaborate with our community partners, the City of Williston will offer weekly rapid antigen testing through September," City Administrator David Tuan told the Williston Herald. "As with the vaccine, we hope the public takes advantage of this opportunity to help protect themselves and others.”
Individuals wishing to access the testing site can enter from 42nd Street West and turn on Sixth Avenue West or can approach the hangar from 38th Street West. Posted signage will provide additional guidance.
Upon arrival, individuals will park and exit their vehicles and will enter the hangar through the marked west door and proceed through the testing process. A mask is required to enter the hangar.
Tests will be self-administered with the assistance of City of Williston and Williams County staff. Once individuals complete their test, they will exit the hangar through the east door, return to their vehicle, and leave the site. Results will be sent in approximately 15 minutes via text message.
Additional testing options are available through the UMDHU and CHI St. Alexius Health. Please visit their websites for more information.
To save time for anyone taking the BinaxNOW tests, individuals are strongly encouraged to pre-register. Registration can be completed online at https://testreg.nd.gov/ but is not required if an individual has been previously tested.
This page contains all of The Williston Herald’s coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
