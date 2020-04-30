Despite many businesses preparing soft opens this week, the City of Williston announced it plans to remain closed to Public until May 8.

The city announced that while it will remain closed to visitors until Friday, May 8, all departments will remain operational. In addition, all public meetings have been either been rescheduled or will be held virtually via video conference and phone.

“As we look forward to gradual openings of businesses around town, the City will continue to operate with limited public access until May 8 or until further notice,” City Administrator David Tuan said in a statement.

For more information, callers can contact city staff at the numbers below:

Finance Department – 701-577-8100

Water Department – 701-577-8105

City Administrator – 701-713-3800

Building Safety – 701-577-8115

Economic Development – 701-577-8110

Planning and Zoning – 701-577-8104

Public Works – 701-577-6368

Library – 701-774-8805

Airport – 701-875-8594

Convention and Visitors Bureau – 701-774-9041

Williston Police – 701-577-1212

Williston Fire – 701-577-3400

