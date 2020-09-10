The City of Williston has introduced additional internal guidelines for workplace response and staff and visitor safety.
The city said in a release that the change was in response to Williams County's transition from the low risk level (green) to the moderate risk level (yellow) under the North Dakota Smart Restart color-coded health guidance. Governor Doug Burgum announced changes to COVID-19 risk levels in some of North Dakota’s counties on September 3.
“These guidelines are intended for general office environments and are in addition to existing departmental-specific measures,” explained City Administrator, David Tuan. “They are meant to provide an additional health and safety layer for both staff and visitors.”
The COVID Tiered Response Guidelines include three Risk Levels that correspond to the ND Smart Restart levels:
New Normal (blue) OR Low (green)
Moderate (yellow)
High OR Critical (red)
As of Thursday, September 10, 2020, the COVID Tiered Response Guidelines are in effect at the Moderate level.
Measures taken at the Moderate level include:
-Office vestibules and reception areas remain open to the public, but staff meetings are by appointment only.
-Large public meetings may be held in person with appropriate distancing measures but will also be offered virtually.
-Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks and staff are required to wear masks when social distancing of 6ft is not possible.
-Hand sanitizer will be made available in all office vestibules, reception areas, and conference rooms.
-Daily cleaning and sanitation of workspaces shall be completed, with all surfaces wiped down following meetings in common areas.
The City said that as COVID-19 rates continue to fluctuate, citizens are encouraged to minimize spread through appropriate social distancing, respecting posted guidelines for businesses, and taking advantage of the opportunity to be tested.
The Upper Missouri Health Unit, in conjunction with Williston State College, will host the following community COVID-19 testing events on the WSC campus throughout the month of September:
Monday, September 14 | 4 to 7 p.m.
Monday, September 21 | 4 to 7 p.m.
Monday, September 28 | 4 to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 testing events are open to the entire community. Testing is free and takes only minutes, with walk up and drive thru options available. Visitors should park in the lot behind Stevens Hall or the lot adjacent to the Well. Access to and from University Avenue via the loop will also be blocked off during testing.
Pre-register for testing at testreg.nd.gov to minimize waiting time and expedite testing.
For additional information on future local testing events, please follow the Upper Missouri District Health Unit on Facebook @uppermissouridistricthealthunit.
For additional COVID-19-related information at the Williams County level, please visit www.williamsnd.com/Department/Communications/COVID-19.