As businesses across the region have begun re-opening, more people are getting back to their normal shopping routines. While those dollars are good for the immediate economy, the far reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are yet to be felt.
The Williston Herald spoke with City Administrator David Tuan and Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko about Williston's economic impact is currently, and what some of those long-term effects might be.
"Well, the most obvious impact is the reduction in activity in the energy industry. That's our lifeblood in this region." Tuan said. "The layoffs, the reduction in activity, that's a huge, huge blow. But one thing we're seeing from the city side is not commensurate reduction in activity from people; so I hope it means that people are still here, that people are sticking around even though there's layoffs, even though there's a slowdown. I feel like it's a temporary condition, and it may be more temporary here than anywhere else, where we may rebound quickly. And I feel that sense of hope from other people as well."
Tuan continued, saying that with a projected reduction in sales tax and general revenue, the city made the decision to lesson some of their sales tax funded projects for the year.
"We had a pretty optimistic projection for the year when we started back in 2019, so we drew back on some of our infrastructure replacement that we we're going to do," Tuan explained. "So on the one hand, we reduce a little bit on infrastructure spending, on the other hand we're trying to make really good use of the Star Fund and economic development dollars."
Wenko said the Star Fund board met last week, and probably received over a million dollars in grant requests. Wenko said the meeting was a rather large one, as the board skipped their April meeting, using the time to re-evaluate what the organization is able to fund in terms of projects.
"We saw a very large agenda of projects," Wenko said. "It wasn't necessarily that we denied a lot of the requests, there's just a lot of projects that were put on hold that are probably going to come back later in the summer, which is an encouraging sight to see that projects are moving forward."
Wenko said the Star Fund was able to approve about $100,000 worth of projects, which will be proposed for final approval from the Williston City Commission. Among those projects, are the Coyote Pups Learning Den, a new childcare facility opening at Life Church. Additionally, the Star Fund is providing funding for equipment to the Big G Center in Grenora, as well as the Trinity Health Foundation for equipment for their Williston facility.
"There's still activity out there," Tuan said. "So we're trying really hard to reallocate some of the money and put it where it can have a really good effect, while not at the same time totally ignoring infrastructure replacement projects. But we are a little bit ahead of where we intended to be at this point, so we can draw back a little bit on some of those projects and dial them back for a year."
The city will continue working with its roster of contractors and subcontractors to keep those projects going, even if in a limited capacity, in order to avoid larger costs down the road, while making sure higher-priority projects maintain focus. "There's really two main factors when we evaluate what the priority of a project is," Tuan explained. "One is the physical need, the infrastructure need, and the financial perspective before we determine whether or not we make a hard choice of cutting it off the project list."
Tuan said these decisions are going into the city's planning for next year's budget, which is beginning to take shape now.
"It is something that will cause us to plan a lot more deliberately for the 2021 budget," he said. "It's good timing that we're doing this in a period where it's fresh in our mind of how critical are the projects that we need to do; in hiring, in equipment and the operations, and let's put forth a really solid plan. It's interesting the depth at which it effects things. I can tell you that we're looking at this almost every day. We're having pretty in-depth financial discussions and meetings and doing a lot of analysis to determine where we're going to be hit the hardest."
Tuan said the impact to the budget will be felt throughout the government system, affected by factors such as local sales tax revenue, oil and gas production tax revenue from the state, funding from state programs if the state's budget is impacted, as well as possible reductions in federal funding.
"There's no indication of what that impact is going to be yet," Tuan said. "It's a good question, it's just a complex question, not knowing how the other people are effected that will then trickle down to us. In the back of my mind, I still see some potential for quick recovery, so there will be impacts, but I don't think they'll be catastrophic."
As far as what the general public can expect to see from the city in terms of the economic slowdown, Tuan said
"What the public can expect is the city to continue to prioritize major initiatives, we're not going to really reduce any huge priorities that we have," Tuan said. "You won't see us doing mass hirings, but we're also at a point where we're pretty close to fully-staffed. You probably won't see a lot of huge equipment purchases coming in 2021, and you'll see a very conservative 2021 budget. Unfortunately we're kind of used to this, so we'll go back to five or 10 years ago where the habit was to look very carefully at what we can manage without for a year and doing that careful analysis of what it will cost us later, or what do we absolutely have to do this year."
Williston may not have felt the same impact as other larger cities, but Tuan said the city is still working for its residents, and that the tremendous support the community has shown not only for those affected, but for first responders, healthcare workers, and others on the front lines of the crisis has been encouraging.
"I'd like to give the public a very, very big and heartfelt thank you." he said. "We have a ton of appreciation for the patience that they've had with us; the acknowledgment and support of our first responders has been huge. The community here is second to none. They understand what it takes to do that type of work, and they're very grateful for it and it shows. I think Williston is very well served by a fantastic city and county commission that really understands how the local economy ties in to what we do, and they not only understand it but they're very receptive to input, so if people do have concerns abut anything that's going on right now, the avenue to talk to any of their elected officials is wide open."
City offices remain closed until June 1, but city departments are still open and serving the public.