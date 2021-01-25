City, County continue weekly rapid testing for COVID in Williston

Williston held its third community BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen screening on Monday, January 25, as COVID numbers in the state continue to fall.
The cty’s first rapid testing event saw more than 100 people drive though, with the second event moving inside the former Sloulin Field’s hangar, which is currently being utilized by Williams County Emergency Management. Testing numbers have fallen since the first event, with around 30 for the second week, but more than 50 for week three. Despite lower numbers, the city says it is encouraging to see people attending.
“The testing has been well received in the community,” City Administrator David Tuan told the Williston Herald. “I think people like having a public option. We’re starting to see more people test in general, which is good.”
The North Dakota Department of Health daily report showed 58 new cases of COVID within the state, with five of those being in Williams County. The NDDoH report from Jan 22 showed 196 new cases, with 16 of those being in Williams Count. The state currently shows a 3.3% rolling 14-day positivity.
Tuan said the city would continue the rapid testing events as long as there was public interest. In addition, there continues to be COVID testing events weekly at the Williston State College campus. Tuan added that North Dakotans are fortunate to be able to take advantage of such testing events, which is another reason why the city plans to continue offering them. Rapid testing data will be a helpful tool in getting back to a sense of normalcy, Tuan said.
“As we step back towards opening up businesses and opening up our work places, I feel like the rapid tests will become a very important and useful tool that can used easily and gives people a good measure of what the health of the community will be.” Tuan explained.
Data from testing events can also be used to determine things such as mask orders and capacity restrictions, adding another benefit to the events.
“If we see good testing numbers and trends go down, with greater confidence can the city elected leaders say ‘we’re relinquishing the mask order based on positive information.’” he explained. “It’s important to keep it going, and we hope that people find it convenient.”
Tuan added that the city is evaluating other possible locations and times for future testing events, and will continue to update the public as necessary. Visit www.cityofwilliston.com or www.facebook.com/cityofwilliston for more information and updates on future rapid testing events.