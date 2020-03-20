ALEXANDER CHURCH OF NAZARENE,

Pastor Larry Duckworth, interim pastor

(701)651-5921

pastor.larry@outlook.com

SUN Sunday School, 10am; Worship Service, 11am

WED- 6PM Prayer

ALEXANDER TRINITY LUTHERAN

828-3589 SUN Worship, 9am

ALLIANCE CHAPEL, WILDROSE

Pastor Greg Knopp; 539-2367

SUN Worship, 11am; Bible Study, 9:45am; WED Bible Study/

Prayer Service, 7pm

APOSTOLIC LIGHTHOUSE UNITED PENTECOSTAL CHURCH

523 1st AVE W, WILLISTON

Rev. DD Puckett, 774-8631

SUN Sunday School, 2pm; Worship, 3:30pm; WED Bible study,

7:30pm

ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH

19 4th ST NW, TIOGA

Pastor Daryn Pederson, 664-2604

www.tiogaassembly.com

SUN Sunday School 9:30am; Worship service, 10:30am;

BAKKEN BAPTIST

250 7th St W.

Pastor Jon Pust, 609-7908

www.bakkenbaptistchurch.org

NO SERVICE

BEAVER CREEK LUTHERAN CHURCH Pastor Jon Wellumson,

572-0853

SUN Worship Service, 9am; Sunday School 10am

BETHEL FREE LUTHERAN CHURCH

CULBERTSON, MONT.; 406-787-9930

SUN Sunday School, 9:45am; Worship, 11am; WED Bible study,

7pm

BIG SKY CHURCH: AMER BAPTIST CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN

FROID, MONT., Neil & Mary Kaye Knudsen, Pastoral Team,

406-766-2472

SUN Worship, 8:30am; Sunday School, 10:15am; Food Bank Collection

(2nd Sunday); WED FW Friends After School Program,

4pm

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH,

521 13TH AVE W

572-7839, KJV/Independent

Pastor Michael Calhoun

www.calvarybaptistwilliston.com

SUN Sunday School, 10am; Worship, 11am; Evening Service, 5pm;

WED Bible Study & Prayer, 7pm

CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH

Alamo, Pastor Zacharias Shipman & Pastor Emily Shipman SUN

Worship, 9am; Coffee Hour, 10am;

CHURCH OF CHRIST

508 26TH ST W; 572-2368

SUN Sunday School, 10am; Worship, 11am; Eve Worship, 6pm

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS

1805 26TH ST W

1st Ward, Bishop Terry Packer, 609-5347

NO SERVICE

CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

1601 1ST AVE W. Rev. Nathan Porthen;

572-9018, 572-7445 SUN Sunday School, 9:30-10:15am; Worship

Service, 10:30am;

TUE Prayer, 6:30am; WED Men’s Prayer Breakfast, 6:30am; Prayer

Service, 7-7:30pm; Worship Team Practice, 7:30-8pm; 3rd SAT

Ladies Prayer Breakfast, 9am; 3rd SUN Mission Service

COMMUNITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

FAIRVIEW, MONT.

SUN Worship/SS, 11 am (MST)

CONCORDIA LUTHERAN CHURCH MISSOURI SYNOD

Rev. David M. Behm, 18th & MAIN; 572-9021

www.concordiawilliston.com SUN Worship 9:30am;

Sunday School 11am

CORNERSTONE FBC

1320 19th Ave. W.; Pastor TJ Green, 572-2724

www.cornerstonefbc.us

ONLINE SERVICE

DAKOTA COWBOYS FOR CHRIST FELLOWSHIP

The Dakota Cowboys for Christ Fellowship will have their August 19th monthly meeting at Dykshorn Park, Mandan at 7PM featuring the members of the Country Gospel Music Association (CGMA) including the Ben Dagley Family, Wade Blend, Jerry Baggett, Chris Heim and more. Each has a God given talent to share the Lord with you in music. Bring your own law chair and ENJOY...

No cost/free will offering.

Need info? Call Karen @ 391-4271 or Ron @ 989-1245

EMMANUEL FREE LUTHERAN CHURCH, AFLC, 1213 3RD AVE

W, Rev. Jon Wellumson; 572-0138

SUN Sunday School 9:30am, Worship 11am; WED Youth Group,

6:30pm

EPIPHANY CATHOLIC CHURCH

112 6TH AVE NE, WATFORD CITY

Father Brian Gross; 842-3791

Masses suspended, Church open, Live stream Holy Mass

EPPING LUTHERAN CHURCH

Pastor Steve Anderson, 568-3376

ONLINE SERVICES

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)

HWY 85, 17 MILES NORTH OF WILLISTON

572-2667 SUN Worship, 10am; Sunday School, 9:30am

FAITH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

219 1ST AVE W

Pastor Ross & Val Reinhiller, 572-7694

ONLINE SERVICES

FELLOWSHIP CHURCH (Reformed)

317 8th St East, Williston, ND

WED 7pm, Bible Study

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

302 NE 4TH ST. TIOGA

Pastor James Booth, 664-3573

SUN Sunday School, 9:30am; Worship w/Lord’s Supper, 10:45am;

FRI Joint Service - New Hope, 12pm

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

1525 24th Ave SW, WATFORD CITY

Rev. John R. Lane; 842-3266

SUN Sunday School, 10am; Worship, 11 am; KMHA Radio 91.3 FM,

11 am; WED Fellowship Meal & Bible Study, Church Fellowship

Hall, 5:45pm

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH

916 MAIN , Church Office: 572-6363

NO SERVICE

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)

313 S TORNING, TIOGA

Pastor Sandy Anderson, 664-2824

NO SERVICE

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

315 4TH AVE E, WATFORD CITY

Rev. Sharon Norstog, 842-3408

SUN Worship, 10:30am

FRIENDSHIP BAPTIST CHURCH

WILLISTON COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Pastor Paul Licciardi, 818-7707 1302

Davidson Drive, Independent, KJB

SUN: Worship, 11am

Where the fundamentals are Preached

GLORIA DEI LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA), 1821 9TH AVE

W., 572-2667

Pastor David Maxfield

Pastor Steve Anderson

www.gloriadeiwill.org

NO SERVICE

GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN

CORNER OF 26TH ST and 9TH AVE W

774-8919, Pastor Nicole A. Martin

www.goodshepherdwill.org

DRIVE BY PRAYER & ONLINE STUDY

GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH,

Wildrose; Pastor Zacharias Shipman & Pastor Emily Shipman

SUN Worship 10am; WED Men’s Breakfast, 7am;

GRENORA LUTHERAN PARISH

(701)694-3441

Pastor Joshua Parris

NO SERVICES

KINGDOM HALL OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES, 572-8609

SUN Bible Discourse and Watchtower Study, 10am TUE Book

study, 7:30pm

LIBERTY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 506 W 14TH ST,

572-8767 Pastor Brian Martin

NO SERVICE

LIFE CHURCH ASSEMBLY OF GOD,

1905 26TH ST W, 572-5042,

lifechurchwilliston.com, Pastor Chris Walstad

ONLINE SERVICE

LIGHT OF CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH (AALC)

512 17th St. W., 774-3827

Rev. Scott Neumann

SUN Worship Service - 9:30am, Coffee and Fellowship - 10:30am,

WED Mid-Week Adult Bible Study - 2pm

LIVING FAITH, PO BOX 992, 212 2nd AVE NW, WATFORD CITY,

ND 58854

ONLINE SERVICE

LUTHERAN BRETHREN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH,

213 26th St. E.; Senior Pastor Ron Erickson, ; 572-6256

SUN Lifetime Learning and Faith Foundations - 9am, Worship

Service - 10am, New Comers Luncheon after the Worship

service, Soup Supper - 5:15pm, Lenten Supper - 6pm; MON

Nicole McAtee Baby Shower at LBFC - 6:30pm; TUE Prayer time

in Nursery area - 9am; WED Men’s prayer breakfast at Dakota

Farms - 6:30am, Kids Club 6:15 - 7:15pm (dinner @ 5:45pm), 180:

7:30-9:15pm; THU Ladies Bible study at Briarwood - 10am

MISSION LUTHERAN CHURCH, LCMC

Worshiping in the Chapel at Bethel Home, 1515 2nd Ave. W.

Pastor Kevin R. Beard, 701-580-7030

McCody Concrete, 2nd Floor Conference room

NEW BEGINNINGS CHURCH OF GOD 6330 2nd Ave W,

Frontier Museum

Pastor Wayne Sharbono, 352-895-4702

SUN Worship, 10:30 am;

Bilingual Gathering/Servicio Bilingue Adrian & Janice Nieto;

770-8545 SUN Healing Services, Harmon Park, 10:30am & 2pm;

Domingo a las, 10:30am & 2pm; FRI Community Library, 6pm

NEW HOPE WESLEYAN CHURCH

721 26TH ST. W, 701-572-HOPE

Online Services

NORTHWEST UNITED LUTHERAN PARISH

Pastors Emily & Zachariah Shipman

ONLINE SERVICES

OUR LADY OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH

Father Brian Gross, Alexander, ND

SUN Mass, 8:30am

OUR REDEEMER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH (AALC)

1024 6TH ST W., 572-3724

Rev. Steve Lundblom, Senior Pastor

KEYZ BROADCAST

OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

RURAL WILLISTON; 572-6363

SUN Worship Service, 11am

PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH

Sidney, MT 406-433-3350

ALL EXCEPT SUNDAY WORSHIP

EPPING & RAY LUTHERAN CHURCH

216 SCORE ST, Pastor Mary Pharris;

568-3371

ONLINE SERVICES

SAVING GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH 1701 4TH STREET

WEST, WILLISTON

701-570-7169; SUN Worship Service 10:15am TUES Men’s Bible

Study, 8pm; WED Women’s BIble Study, 6pm; THUR Family

Bible Study, 7pm

ST BONIFACE CATHOLIC CHURCH

GRENORA; 694-3743

SUN Mass, 10am, Sept-May; 9am, June-Aug; HOLY DAY Masses,

8:30am

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH

TRENTON, Rev. Russell Kovash, 572-0236, 774-7967 SUN Mass,

11am; Holy Day Masses 7am, 12:10pm & 7pm

ST JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

300 2ND ST. S., FAIRVIEW, MT,

742-5332, Rev. R. Preus

SUN Adult Bible Study, 7:30am; Worship, 8:30am; SS, 9:45am

ST JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH,

106 6TH ST W, Rev. Russell Kovash, 572-0236

ONLINE SERVICES

ST MICHAEL and ALL ANGELS EPISCOPAL CHURCH

CARTWRIGHT,

744-5310 or 701 570-4949; Rev. Randy Keehn SUN Worship,

10:30am

ST MICHAEL CATHOLIC CHURCH

RAY, Father Benny, 664-2445, 664-3531

SUN Mass, 9am WED Mass, 9am

ST OLAF LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)

GRENORA LUTHERAN PARISH,

OFFICE PHONE - (701) 694-3411

Pastor Wayne Van Kauwenbergh;

Sun Worship, 11am - Grenora, ND

ST PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

111 E 14TH ST, 572-9278

Rev. Michael K. Paul

SUN Worship Service, 10:00am

ST THOMAS CATHOLIC CHURCH

213 N GILBERTSON, TIOGA, Father Corey Nelson; 664-2445,

664-3531

SUN Mass, 8:30am; TUE-FRI Mass, 9:15am; SAT Mass, 5pm

SALVATION ARMY

15 MAIN, Lt. Joseph Irvine and Lt. Rachel Irvine; 572-2921

NO SERVICE

TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2419 9th Ave W. 774-9056

TEMP CLOSED

TRINITY LUTHERAN (ELCA)

7 MILES SOUTH OF TIOGA

Pastor Sandy Anderson, 664-2580

NO SERVICE

TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH

214 S. LINCOLN, SIDNEY, MT,

Rev. R. Preus

SUN Worship, 11am

WORSHIP ONLY

TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH

RURAL WILLISTON, 572-2992

SUN Worship, 9am

UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)

ZAHL, 694-3411

Sun Worship, 9am - Zahl, ND

WATFORD CITY AREA LUTHERAN

PARISH

Pastor Rob Favorite & Pastor Mark

Honstein, 842-3244

ONLINE SERVICES

WATFORD CITY ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH, 2117 South

Main St.

wcag.church 701-842-3353, Lead Pastor - Sheldon McGorman;

Other Pastors: John Brady, Elisa Thibodeau, Dustin Harper;

ONLINE SERVICES

WATFORD CITY SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, 315

6TH ST NW, Pastor Peter J Simpson, 701-580-1676

SAT Sabbath School for everyone, 10am; Worship, 11:15am;

Potluck, 12:30pm WED Bible Study & Prayer, 7pm

WATFORD CITY WESLEYAN CHURCH 304 2ND AVE NE

Pastor Jeff Ruggles, 842-2355

SUN Sunday School, 10am; Worship, 11am; WED Youth Night,

7pm

WEST PRAIRIE LUTHERAN

15 MILES W ON HWY 2, N 7 MILES ON WMS CTY #5 (GRENORA

ROAD),

Pastor Nicole A. Martin; 774-8919

NO SERVICES

WILLISTON ALLIANCE CHURCH

Now meeting at Williston State College,

Pastor Joe Campbell, 770-1046

www.willistonalliance.org;

pastorjoe@willistonalliance.org

Weekly Service, Sunday 11am;

WILLISTON SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH

701 2nd Ave. W, Williston , (701)850-5731

www.willistonadventist22.adventistchurchconnect.org

SAT Sabbath School, 10am; Worship, 11:15am; Potluck, 12:30pm

TUES Prayer Meeting, 6pm

Tags

Load comments