ALEXANDER CHURCH OF NAZARENE,
Pastor Larry Duckworth, interim pastor
(701)651-5921
SUN Sunday School, 10am; Worship Service, 11am
WED- 6PM Prayer
ALEXANDER TRINITY LUTHERAN
828-3589 SUN Worship, 9am
ALLIANCE CHAPEL, WILDROSE
Pastor Greg Knopp; 539-2367
SUN Worship, 11am; Bible Study, 9:45am; WED Bible Study/
Prayer Service, 7pm
APOSTOLIC LIGHTHOUSE UNITED PENTECOSTAL CHURCH
523 1st AVE W, WILLISTON
Rev. DD Puckett, 774-8631
SUN Sunday School, 2pm; Worship, 3:30pm; WED Bible study,
7:30pm
ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH
19 4th ST NW, TIOGA
Pastor Daryn Pederson, 664-2604
SUN Sunday School 9:30am; Worship service, 10:30am;
BAKKEN BAPTIST
250 7th St W.
Pastor Jon Pust, 609-7908
NO SERVICE
BEAVER CREEK LUTHERAN CHURCH Pastor Jon Wellumson,
572-0853
SUN Worship Service, 9am; Sunday School 10am
BETHEL FREE LUTHERAN CHURCH
CULBERTSON, MONT.; 406-787-9930
SUN Sunday School, 9:45am; Worship, 11am; WED Bible study,
7pm
BIG SKY CHURCH: AMER BAPTIST CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN
FROID, MONT., Neil & Mary Kaye Knudsen, Pastoral Team,
406-766-2472
SUN Worship, 8:30am; Sunday School, 10:15am; Food Bank Collection
(2nd Sunday); WED FW Friends After School Program,
4pm
CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH,
521 13TH AVE W
572-7839, KJV/Independent
Pastor Michael Calhoun
www.calvarybaptistwilliston.com
SUN Sunday School, 10am; Worship, 11am; Evening Service, 5pm;
WED Bible Study & Prayer, 7pm
CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH
Alamo, Pastor Zacharias Shipman & Pastor Emily Shipman SUN
Worship, 9am; Coffee Hour, 10am;
CHURCH OF CHRIST
508 26TH ST W; 572-2368
SUN Sunday School, 10am; Worship, 11am; Eve Worship, 6pm
THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS
1805 26TH ST W
1st Ward, Bishop Terry Packer, 609-5347
NO SERVICE
CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
1601 1ST AVE W. Rev. Nathan Porthen;
572-9018, 572-7445 SUN Sunday School, 9:30-10:15am; Worship
Service, 10:30am;
TUE Prayer, 6:30am; WED Men’s Prayer Breakfast, 6:30am; Prayer
Service, 7-7:30pm; Worship Team Practice, 7:30-8pm; 3rd SAT
Ladies Prayer Breakfast, 9am; 3rd SUN Mission Service
COMMUNITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
FAIRVIEW, MONT.
SUN Worship/SS, 11 am (MST)
CONCORDIA LUTHERAN CHURCH MISSOURI SYNOD
Rev. David M. Behm, 18th & MAIN; 572-9021
www.concordiawilliston.com SUN Worship 9:30am;
Sunday School 11am
CORNERSTONE FBC
1320 19th Ave. W.; Pastor TJ Green, 572-2724
ONLINE SERVICE
DAKOTA COWBOYS FOR CHRIST FELLOWSHIP
The Dakota Cowboys for Christ Fellowship will have their August 19th monthly meeting at Dykshorn Park, Mandan at 7PM featuring the members of the Country Gospel Music Association (CGMA) including the Ben Dagley Family, Wade Blend, Jerry Baggett, Chris Heim and more. Each has a God given talent to share the Lord with you in music. Bring your own law chair and ENJOY...
No cost/free will offering.
Need info? Call Karen @ 391-4271 or Ron @ 989-1245
EMMANUEL FREE LUTHERAN CHURCH, AFLC, 1213 3RD AVE
W, Rev. Jon Wellumson; 572-0138
SUN Sunday School 9:30am, Worship 11am; WED Youth Group,
6:30pm
EPIPHANY CATHOLIC CHURCH
112 6TH AVE NE, WATFORD CITY
Father Brian Gross; 842-3791
Masses suspended, Church open, Live stream Holy Mass
EPPING LUTHERAN CHURCH
Pastor Steve Anderson, 568-3376
ONLINE SERVICES
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)
HWY 85, 17 MILES NORTH OF WILLISTON
572-2667 SUN Worship, 10am; Sunday School, 9:30am
FAITH UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
219 1ST AVE W
Pastor Ross & Val Reinhiller, 572-7694
ONLINE SERVICES
FELLOWSHIP CHURCH (Reformed)
317 8th St East, Williston, ND
WED 7pm, Bible Study
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
302 NE 4TH ST. TIOGA
Pastor James Booth, 664-3573
SUN Sunday School, 9:30am; Worship w/Lord’s Supper, 10:45am;
FRI Joint Service - New Hope, 12pm
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
1525 24th Ave SW, WATFORD CITY
Rev. John R. Lane; 842-3266
SUN Sunday School, 10am; Worship, 11 am; KMHA Radio 91.3 FM,
11 am; WED Fellowship Meal & Bible Study, Church Fellowship
Hall, 5:45pm
FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH
916 MAIN , Church Office: 572-6363
NO SERVICE
FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)
313 S TORNING, TIOGA
Pastor Sandy Anderson, 664-2824
NO SERVICE
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
315 4TH AVE E, WATFORD CITY
Rev. Sharon Norstog, 842-3408
SUN Worship, 10:30am
FRIENDSHIP BAPTIST CHURCH
WILLISTON COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Pastor Paul Licciardi, 818-7707 1302
Davidson Drive, Independent, KJB
SUN: Worship, 11am
Where the fundamentals are Preached
GLORIA DEI LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA), 1821 9TH AVE
W., 572-2667
Pastor David Maxfield
Pastor Steve Anderson
NO SERVICE
GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN
CORNER OF 26TH ST and 9TH AVE W
774-8919, Pastor Nicole A. Martin
DRIVE BY PRAYER & ONLINE STUDY
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH,
Wildrose; Pastor Zacharias Shipman & Pastor Emily Shipman
SUN Worship 10am; WED Men’s Breakfast, 7am;
GRENORA LUTHERAN PARISH
(701)694-3441
Pastor Joshua Parris
NO SERVICES
KINGDOM HALL OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES, 572-8609
SUN Bible Discourse and Watchtower Study, 10am TUE Book
study, 7:30pm
LIBERTY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 506 W 14TH ST,
572-8767 Pastor Brian Martin
NO SERVICE
LIFE CHURCH ASSEMBLY OF GOD,
1905 26TH ST W, 572-5042,
lifechurchwilliston.com, Pastor Chris Walstad
ONLINE SERVICE
LIGHT OF CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH (AALC)
512 17th St. W., 774-3827
Rev. Scott Neumann
SUN Worship Service - 9:30am, Coffee and Fellowship - 10:30am,
WED Mid-Week Adult Bible Study - 2pm
LIVING FAITH, PO BOX 992, 212 2nd AVE NW, WATFORD CITY,
ND 58854
ONLINE SERVICE
LUTHERAN BRETHREN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH,
213 26th St. E.; Senior Pastor Ron Erickson, ; 572-6256
SUN Lifetime Learning and Faith Foundations - 9am, Worship
Service - 10am, New Comers Luncheon after the Worship
service, Soup Supper - 5:15pm, Lenten Supper - 6pm; MON
Nicole McAtee Baby Shower at LBFC - 6:30pm; TUE Prayer time
in Nursery area - 9am; WED Men’s prayer breakfast at Dakota
Farms - 6:30am, Kids Club 6:15 - 7:15pm (dinner @ 5:45pm), 180:
7:30-9:15pm; THU Ladies Bible study at Briarwood - 10am
MISSION LUTHERAN CHURCH, LCMC
Worshiping in the Chapel at Bethel Home, 1515 2nd Ave. W.
Pastor Kevin R. Beard, 701-580-7030
McCody Concrete, 2nd Floor Conference room
NEW BEGINNINGS CHURCH OF GOD 6330 2nd Ave W,
Frontier Museum
Pastor Wayne Sharbono, 352-895-4702
SUN Worship, 10:30 am;
Bilingual Gathering/Servicio Bilingue Adrian & Janice Nieto;
770-8545 SUN Healing Services, Harmon Park, 10:30am & 2pm;
Domingo a las, 10:30am & 2pm; FRI Community Library, 6pm
NEW HOPE WESLEYAN CHURCH
721 26TH ST. W, 701-572-HOPE
Online Services
NORTHWEST UNITED LUTHERAN PARISH
Pastors Emily & Zachariah Shipman
ONLINE SERVICES
OUR LADY OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
Father Brian Gross, Alexander, ND
SUN Mass, 8:30am
OUR REDEEMER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH (AALC)
1024 6TH ST W., 572-3724
Rev. Steve Lundblom, Senior Pastor
KEYZ BROADCAST
OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
RURAL WILLISTON; 572-6363
SUN Worship Service, 11am
PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sidney, MT 406-433-3350
ALL EXCEPT SUNDAY WORSHIP
EPPING & RAY LUTHERAN CHURCH
216 SCORE ST, Pastor Mary Pharris;
568-3371
ONLINE SERVICES
SAVING GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH 1701 4TH STREET
WEST, WILLISTON
701-570-7169; SUN Worship Service 10:15am TUES Men’s Bible
Study, 8pm; WED Women’s BIble Study, 6pm; THUR Family
Bible Study, 7pm
ST BONIFACE CATHOLIC CHURCH
GRENORA; 694-3743
SUN Mass, 10am, Sept-May; 9am, June-Aug; HOLY DAY Masses,
8:30am
ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH
TRENTON, Rev. Russell Kovash, 572-0236, 774-7967 SUN Mass,
11am; Holy Day Masses 7am, 12:10pm & 7pm
ST JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
300 2ND ST. S., FAIRVIEW, MT,
742-5332, Rev. R. Preus
SUN Adult Bible Study, 7:30am; Worship, 8:30am; SS, 9:45am
ST JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH,
106 6TH ST W, Rev. Russell Kovash, 572-0236
ONLINE SERVICES
ST MICHAEL and ALL ANGELS EPISCOPAL CHURCH
CARTWRIGHT,
744-5310 or 701 570-4949; Rev. Randy Keehn SUN Worship,
10:30am
ST MICHAEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
RAY, Father Benny, 664-2445, 664-3531
SUN Mass, 9am WED Mass, 9am
ST OLAF LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)
GRENORA LUTHERAN PARISH,
OFFICE PHONE - (701) 694-3411
Pastor Wayne Van Kauwenbergh;
Sun Worship, 11am - Grenora, ND
ST PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
111 E 14TH ST, 572-9278
Rev. Michael K. Paul
SUN Worship Service, 10:00am
ST THOMAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
213 N GILBERTSON, TIOGA, Father Corey Nelson; 664-2445,
664-3531
SUN Mass, 8:30am; TUE-FRI Mass, 9:15am; SAT Mass, 5pm
SALVATION ARMY
15 MAIN, Lt. Joseph Irvine and Lt. Rachel Irvine; 572-2921
NO SERVICE
TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2419 9th Ave W. 774-9056
TEMP CLOSED
TRINITY LUTHERAN (ELCA)
7 MILES SOUTH OF TIOGA
Pastor Sandy Anderson, 664-2580
NO SERVICE
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
214 S. LINCOLN, SIDNEY, MT,
Rev. R. Preus
SUN Worship, 11am
WORSHIP ONLY
TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH
RURAL WILLISTON, 572-2992
SUN Worship, 9am
UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)
ZAHL, 694-3411
Sun Worship, 9am - Zahl, ND
WATFORD CITY AREA LUTHERAN
PARISH
Pastor Rob Favorite & Pastor Mark
Honstein, 842-3244
ONLINE SERVICES
WATFORD CITY ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH, 2117 South
Main St.
wcag.church 701-842-3353, Lead Pastor - Sheldon McGorman;
Other Pastors: John Brady, Elisa Thibodeau, Dustin Harper;
ONLINE SERVICES
WATFORD CITY SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, 315
6TH ST NW, Pastor Peter J Simpson, 701-580-1676
SAT Sabbath School for everyone, 10am; Worship, 11:15am;
Potluck, 12:30pm WED Bible Study & Prayer, 7pm
WATFORD CITY WESLEYAN CHURCH 304 2ND AVE NE
Pastor Jeff Ruggles, 842-2355
SUN Sunday School, 10am; Worship, 11am; WED Youth Night,
7pm
WEST PRAIRIE LUTHERAN
15 MILES W ON HWY 2, N 7 MILES ON WMS CTY #5 (GRENORA
ROAD),
Pastor Nicole A. Martin; 774-8919
NO SERVICES
WILLISTON ALLIANCE CHURCH
Now meeting at Williston State College,
Pastor Joe Campbell, 770-1046
pastorjoe@willistonalliance.org
Weekly Service, Sunday 11am;
WILLISTON SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH
701 2nd Ave. W, Williston , (701)850-5731
www.willistonadventist22.adventistchurchconnect.org
SAT Sabbath School, 10am; Worship, 11:15am; Potluck, 12:30pm
TUES Prayer Meeting, 6pm