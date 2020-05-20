FARGO, N.D. – Folk musician, songwriter, poet and longtime Mandan-area farmer Chuck Suchy will host a virtual concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. The latest in a series of concerts to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be broadcast on Suchy’s Facebook page and on the Facebook page for the Great Plains Food Bank (@GreatPlainsFoodBank).
What: Chuck Suchy virtual concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.
When: Thursday, May 21, 7 p.m. (Central Time).
Where: Great Plains Food Bank Facebook page (@GreatPlainsFoodBank).
Known commonly as the original North Dakota Troubadour, Suchy’s career writing and performing songs that tell the story about his experiences in North Dakota has spanned decades, having recorded numerous albums while also performing with members of his family.
The concert will benefit the Great Plains Food Bank at a difficult time for children, seniors and families across North Dakota and western Minnesota. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Great Plains Food Bank has seen a 44 percent increase in the need for food assistance through its partner food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens and a 79 percent increase through its Mobile Food Pantry.
This is the sixth date in the virtual concert series to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank during this pandemic. The organization was happy to also work previously with Blind Joe (April 2), Kat Perkins (April 10), 32 Below (April 17), Tigirlily (April 23) and Dakota Bay (May 7).