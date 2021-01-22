CHI St. Alexius Williston has announced new visitor guidelines for patients effective Monday Jan. 25.
Patients hospitalized at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston are allowed one healthy, adult
visitor/support person per day during visitation hours, which run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.. A support person is someone designated by the patient to be present to help with their care. Social visiting is not allowed.
Visitor/support person is required to wear a mask fully covering their nose and mouth throughout their entire visit. This includes time spent in patient rooms. Other protective equipment may also be required in some situations.
Visitors and support persons will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and required to wear a mask. All visitors must be healthy and older than 18, with some limited exceptions to the age requirement.
Visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19 and is following state health quarantine guidelines are not allowed to visit
If father of child is under 18 years of age, he may be support person for patient seeking obstetrics care.
Also, patients undergoing end of life care may have up to two visitors per day for the duration of their stay (including COVID-19 positive patients). Minors may be allowed at the discretion of the Administrator On-Call. Visitation hours do not apply.
CHI St. Alexius Health will continue to monitor the COVID-19 infection rates in the community and will revise the visitation policy as needed.