CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is offering words of encouragement by sharing a video of hope with the community.
The 30-second video offers a simple message, "humanity will light the way," and it's a message CHI said it hopes will bring comfort to those who need it.
"This video is a way for us to really focus on hope during this trying time," Dubi Cummings, marketing director for CHI St. Alexius Health Williston told the Williston Herald. "We've all been through a lot, regardless of whether we're health care providers, students or teachers; we've kind of identified our new normal. So, we're inviting community members and businesses to share this on their pages, because we feel like it's just a really good reminder that we're all in this together."
Cummings said the Williston community has already come together so much during this crisis, showing support for the hospital's workers by donating supplies, food and more for the area's health care employees on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.
"The amount that our community has rallied behind our health care providers and our health care system with the donations has just been amazing," Cummings Said. "We've received donations for our employees for free meals, free coffee, everything from hand sanitizer, masks and much more. So we've certainly felt the love here at CHI St. Alexius Health, and I think I can speak on behalf of everybody here that we really appreciate the community's support."
Cummings said that the video also serves as a way to remind the community that CHI remains committed to serving their needs, despite the ongoing health crisis.
"I think this video is just a really good reminder for us of the importance and the need of people serving people," Cumming explained. "And really when we take a look at this video, it's about the common good in human kindness, and how we can deliver that in our community. And sometimes, even during the hardest times, the message of hope is what people need."
Cummings added that the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation has established a fund to raise money for COVID-19 and pandemic response. Any one interested in donating to the fund can visit the Foundation's website and Facebook page at chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation and facebook.com/MercyFoundationWilliston. The video can be found at facebook.com/CHIStAlexiusHealthWilliston.