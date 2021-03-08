COVID-19 vaccinations continue going strong in the state, with facilities such CHI St. Alexius Health Williston preparing for more doses to distribute to the public.
CHI Family Nurse Practitioner Camille Settelmeyer told the Williston Herald that so far distribution in the area has gone very well, with most of the high-risk population having received both doses of the Moderna vaccine. Due to the high response, CHI and other providers have been able to vaccinate more people, following the tiered guidelines from the CDC and North Dakota Department of Health.
"At first we really focused on our elderly and high-risk population, so we had a combination of people reaching out to (CHI) and we also went through our list of patients to contact them and see who wanted to come in and receive the vaccine," Settelmeyer explained. "The state has been extremely disciplined about following the priority list, and we've gotten through basically all of our really at-risk population at this point."
Latest reports show that 261,987 doses of the vaccine have been given in North Dakota, with 82,286 people receiving both doses, or about 11.6 percent of the state's population. Settelmeyer said that CHI should be receiving more of the vaccine this week, with the expectation that those doses will be in the arms of patients within the next week or two as they move through the eligible tiers.
"We continue to really encourage people to get their vaccine, because that's how we're going to get out of this pandemic and start to get back to normal." Settelmeyer said.
Settelmeyer noted that the current vaccines available are still effective against variant strains of COVID-19. Settelmeyer said it is fortunate for so many residents to have access to the vaccine, as many states have not had the distribution that North Dakota has.
"People are so lucky to be in North Dakota," she said. "They have barely gotten in to the 1B CDC level in many states, so for people to be at the level of access that (North Dakota) has, it's awesome. It's just incredible."
Settelmeyer added that individuals that have already had COVID should still get vaccinated, as it will create a stronger immunity in the body. Overall, she said, response to getting the vaccine has been positive, with many patients reaching out directly to receive it. Like many other in her field, Settelmeyer said for her the vaccine is a sign of hope for a return to normalcy.
"It's really brought a lot of hope to the patients," she said. "It's the first hope many have had in a long time. It's an amazing time to be alive. The science that's developed around this, never have we had a single topic with so many smart people working on it. It's just incredible what we've learned."
Those interested in getting the vaccine can contact CHI St. Alexius Health Williston at 701-572-7651 or visit their website to register at www.chistalexiushealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information.