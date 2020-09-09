CHI St. Alexius Health gave back to Williston’s first responders in a sweet way, thanking them for their service to the community.
Every year, CHI St. Alexius Health holds an annual barbeque to recognize the hard work local law enforcement and fire departments do for the community every day. This summer would have been the seventh annual Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS Barbecue, but the event looks a little bit different due to precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Rather than hold the traditional barbecue, CHI partnered with Susie Q’s Ice cream truck to give these hometown heroes the best part of every meal, the ice cream.
“The barbecue gathering didn’t seem like such a great idea with the potential threat of exposing so many of these essential workers to the coronavirus.” said Mark Bekkedahl, director of spiritual care at CHI St. Alexius Health. “Susie will be at the Law Enforcement Center followed by stops at three Fire Halls. The hospital is very grateful to work with such a great team of outstanding and energetic men and women and we feel that we and the city are very fortunate to have such capable and caring people serving us.”
Susie Q’s visited the stations Wednesday afternoon, with CHI covering the cost of the sweet treats for all personnel.
“The partnership that we’ve had with CHI and the commitment from us to them and them to us just shows what having valuable partnerships in the community looks like,” Police Chief David Peterson told the Williston Herald. “To keep building upon those relationships is one of our missions at the Williston Police Department, so we value Mark Bekkedahl and the staff over at CHI. The nursing, the doctors, all the staff that not only keep our entire community healthy, but keep our officers healthy.”
City of Williston Police, Fire and Ambulance Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk stopped by to chat and share his support, as well as a some ice cream, with the city’s police officers. Cymbaluk said events like this help bring the community closer together, especially during these harder moments.
“It shows that we’re all in this together,” he said. “It shows what our officers are doing, they’re doing the right thing and they’ve got the backing of our own community. CHI and other organizations in our town, they fully support our departments. They’re trying to do the right thing, and they need each other to make our community better. So it’s good to see the community and businesses come together to support our law enforcement.”