CHI St. Alexius Health announced the hospital will continues its making donations to Williston schools as well as offering education and flu vaccinations as the 2020-21 school year begins.
CHI St. Alexius said in a release they have a few things in store to support educators during this time, including:
Hand sanitizer: Mini hand sanitizer for teachers to use throughout the day.
Education: A COVID-19 special edition newsletter with tips on navigating COVID-19 this year
School Supplies: Although CHI said the school supply drive looks a little bit different this year, their employees are still giving monetary gifts rather than tangible school supplies. This money will be used to purchase gift cards for schools to use where they need it most.
Vaccination Clinic: In partnership with the NDDoH, CHI St. Alexius Health has the opportunity to offer a limited number of free flu vaccinations for teachers in September.
“Every year our schools and teachers meet the calling to provide exceptional education to our youth.” said Dan Bjerknes, president of CHI St. Alexius Health. “This year they are also tasked to navigate the educational system amid COVID-19. As their partner in health, we are here to support them.”
CHI St. Alexius Health encourages everyone to follow standard COVID-19 precautions. For more information on COVID-19 and parenting through the pandemic go to the North Dakota Department of Health website www.parentslead.org/COVID-19 or CHIStAlexiusHealth.org