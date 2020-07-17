CHI St. Alexius Health Williston announced that effective July 17, 2020, they will once again limit visitation in the Med/Surg/ICU unit.
CHI stated they will be restricting visitation in an attempt to limit unnecessary exposure on the medical floors. In addition, they will be requiring masks or face coverings for visitors and support persons in the hospital.
Visitor Guidelines are as follow:
• No visitors on Med/Surg/ICU
Exceptions- Pediatric patients may have 1 parent/guardian (support person) during the entire stay (must be the same person). Patients who are experiencing end of life care may have up to two visitors at the same time (must be the same two people). Visitors must be 18 or older. Visitation hours do not apply.
• No visitors in Radiology, Specialty Clinic, Primary Care Clinics including Residency Clinic, Women’s Health, Internal Med Clinic, Clinic Rehab Services, Oncology, Dialysis Unit, Urology and MedQuest.
Exceptions-Patients that need a support person (e.g., patients with physical or cognitive deficits, behavioral issues, or pediatric patients) may have one person accompany them on their visit.
• No visitors in the Emergency Room
Exceptions-Patients that need a support person (e.g., patients with physical or cognitive deficits, behavioral issues, or pediatric patients) and for ER end of life care, ER patients who are experiencing end of life care may have up to two visitors at the same time. Visitors must be 18 or older. Visitation hours do not apply.
• OB patients are allowed one support person. OB Patients who are experiencing end of life care may have up to two visitors at the same time. Initial entrance into the facility can occur at any time during the labor process. Once support person is in the facility they will be asked to stay in the patient room/building for duration of the stay.
• Visitation hours are 9:00am-1:30pm and 4:00pm-10:00pm.
• Surgical patients may have one support person.
• Support person must be 18 years of age and older.
All support persons and visitors presenting to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston will be screened prior to their visit. All support persons for OB and OR patients, and visitors for end of life patients will be required to wear their own mask or face covering when coming to the hospital. We recommend that patients and support persons wear their own mask or face covering when coming to the primary care clinic, respiratory clinic, specialty clinic, lab, radiology, rehab, and MedQuest).