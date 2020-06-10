CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation has announced the suspension of their 2020 in-person fundraising events.
Those events include the Foundation's golf tournament and the Centennial Ball, which were scheduled for July 24 and Oct. 16, respectively.
In a statement, the foundation said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the golf tournament, Charity Ball, and other organized in-person fundraising events had been cancelled until the safety and well-being of the community is assured. The Foundation said that conversations with hospital leadership and the board of directors lead them to believe that cancelling these events werein the best interest of the community.
“Following social distancing guidelines for large events is challenging, and although a very difficult decision, it is important we make the safety of our colleagues, volunteers and supporters our number one priority,” said Janna Lutz, foundation director. “However, the need to strengthen local healthcare is still critical. This year, community members will have the opportunity to support virtually anywhere, anytime. Stay tuned for more details on how you can virtually support your local health care heroes.”
The Foundation's 2020 fundraising goal of $118,000 will be used for the purchase of state-of-the-art room disinfection technology equipment.
"The COVID-19 coronavirus amplified CHI St. Alexius Health’s infection control procedures," The Foundation said. "While we had been working to renovate patient rooms now, the highest priority for our facility is for increased patient and staff safety. This is just one more way CHI St. Alexius Health is committed to your health and safety."
The Foundation added that various virtual fundraising events hosted by CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation will allow the public to continue contribute to the hospital's cause.For more information on the Williston Foundation and how to donate, visit chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation or call 701-774-7466.