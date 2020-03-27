CHI St. Alexius Health Williston announced news steps Friday, March 27, to decrease exposure to and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
CHI is following a CDC recommendation and designating a single entrance for patients who have or are suspected to have COVID-19, according to a news release. The hospital is opening a respiratory clinic that will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday just for COVID-19 screening. The clinic is in the Craven Hagan Clinic building and patients should use Door 9.
Patients are still asked to call before coming to be screened. The number for the clinic is 701-572-7651 and for the hospital is 701-774-7400.
Other patients, including OB and pediatric patients, will enter through Door 8.
The hospital announced other restrictions, as well. The Health Information Office is closed to the public. Medical record requests will still be accommodated over the phone. Please contact the Health Information Department at 701-774-7048 with any questions.
The hospital is no longer going to allow visitors in the Leonard P. Nelson Cancer Center.