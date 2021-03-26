Effective Monday, March 29, CHI St. Alexius Health will change the entrances open for entry.
The main hospital visitor entrance, Door 1, will be open Monday through Friday. The process for screening patients, support persons will remain the same.
Entrances to the hospital and clinic are limited to:
- Main hospital entrance (Door 1)
- Clinic (Door 8)
- Sick Care (Door 9)
- ER (Door 19)
- Leonard P. Nelson Cancer Center
- 20/20 Building
- OB and Day Surgery (The Birthplace)
We appreciate the public’s flexibility and understanding as we adjust the points of entry into our facility. All visitors presenting to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Clinic will be required to wear their own mask or face covering at all times. Visitation guidelines are still in place for the protection of our patients, visitors, and staff. Visitors are asked to stay home if they’re feeling ill or experiencing symptoms.