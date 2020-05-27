WILLISTON, N.D. – CHI St. Alexius Health Williston hospital and clinics would like to remind individuals over the age of two entering their facilities to wear their own mask or face covering. This change was made on May 13, 2020.
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages the public to wear face coverings in places like clinics and hospitals, where it’s not always practical to maintain six feet of separation between individuals.
It is important to also practice good hand hygiene to maintain safety. If the facemask is touched, adjusted or removed, hand hygiene should be performed. Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth when removing their cloth face covering and wash hands immediately.
If individuals do not wear a mask properly, including putting-on and taking-off, infection can still spread. Visit CHIStAlexiusHealth.org/covid19 for an instructional video.
The CDC provides simple instructions on their website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus to make homemade face coverings.