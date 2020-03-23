Starting March 23, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston is postponing or cancelling non-urgent, elective surgeries and procedures until further notice, according to a news release from the hospital.
CHI St. Alexius Health made this decision in collaboration with other health systems in the state.
“We continue to adjust our approach to prevent exposure of the virus to our patients, providers and visitors. This is one more step.” said Dan Bjerknes, President, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston. “We understand the inconvenience and disruption to our patients, however, we must make the decision that is best for our community to ensure that resources are readily available for our employees and patients requiring possible treatment of COVID-19.”
CHI St. Alexius Health is following the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and ND Department of Health that were released last week. All other surgery will be evaluated on an urgent or emergent basis. Patients are being contacted if their surgery or procedure is postponed or cancelled.