CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston announced new visitation guidelines Wednesday, March 31.
Hospital
Each patient is allowed two support persons/visitors every day 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Visitors may rotate.
Exceptions are as follows:
- Visitation hours do not apply for pediatric patients, patients with physical, cognitive, and/or
- behavioral issues, surgical patients, and OB patients.
- Visitation hours do not apply for patients experiencing end of life care.
- Minors are allowed during visitor hours only. Minors must be accompanied by a responsible adult over the age of 18.
- In light of our Catholic heritage, staff will make every attempt to accommodate the wishes of patients for clergy to visit when requested.
No one will be allowed to visit patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Exceptions are as follows:
- COVID positive pediatric patients may have one support person.
- COVID positive OB patients may have one support person.
- COVID positive patients that are experiencing end of life care may have two visitors.
- We ask that all support persons and visitors stay in the patient room.
Visitation hours do not apply.
Clinic, Emergency Department, and Outpatient Appointments
- Patients are allowed two support persons.
- Minor children may accompany patient and/or parent.
Cancer Center Appointments
- Patients are allowed two support persons.
- Support persons must be 18+ years or older
All support persons and visitors presenting to CHI St. Alexius Health will be screened and required to wear a mask when coming to our clinics or hospital. All visitors (2 years and older) must comply with our masking requirement. If a visitor or support person has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently following state health department quarantine guidelines they cannot visit in person or provide face-to-face support. A virtual visit is encouraged. CHI St. Alexius Health will continue to monitor risks and adjust visitation limitations and restrictions as conditions allow.
Persons unable or unwilling to follow hospital’s guidelines for the entirety of their visit will be asked to exit the facility. CHI St. Alexius Health will continue to monitor the COVID-19 infection rates in the community and will revise the visitation policy as needed.