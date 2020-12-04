CHI St. Alexius Health unveiled their newest team member, and while it may look like it comes from a galaxy far, far away, this little robot is battling things on a much smaller scale.
The THOR UVC Robot is now part of CHI's health care delivery team, adding an extra layer of protection to the facility's already stringent cleaning protocols. CHI said the robot is a powerful new disinfection solution which uses UV-C light to kill germs and pathogens that may linger after the manual cleaning process.
This disinfection robot uses unique room mapping technology to deliver a fast and effective germicidal dose of continuous wave UV-C energy, which emits from an array of lights around its exterior. The robot can raise up to a height of seven feet, then scan the room to determine the most effective way to disinfect.
"It's really a smart system," Dave Brostuen, director of environmental services at CHI told the Williston Herald. "It's got built-in lasers that will map the room so you can actually see the physical room and adjust the area you are disinfecting."
THOR can be adjusted to disinfect large patient rooms, operating rooms and hallways, allowing it to disinfect anything from floor to ceiling and all instruments and equipment in between.
"What it does is essentially breaks up the DNA of things." Brostuen explained. "You still need to wipe and clean things, it doesn't replace regular cleaning. We still go in and deep clean the rooms as normal, but this will come in and add an extra layer of protection for patients and will break up the DNA of any organisms, bacteria and viruses in that room."
The technology is reported to be around 99.9 percent effective in disinfecting surfaces, a major boon to the hospital's cleaning services.
“This technology is highly effective in killing pathogens such as CDIFF, CRE, VRE, Candida Auris, Ebola, Coronavirus and Norovirus,” said Melanie Krabseth, infection control preventionist at CHI. “We have two robots. One is used in our Operating Room, while the other robot is used throughout our clinics and hospital.”
The robot fits anywhere a wheelchair can. A standard patient room takes about 30 minutes to sanitize while THOR puts on its light show. Once the process is complete, the robot closes itself up and announces that it is safe to enter the now disinfected room. After each roomed cleaned, a report is sent to Brostuen, showing the efficiency of each room's cleaning.
The two robots have been in use for just a few weeks at CHI, but Brostuen said they are a welcome part of the team, and an essential addition for the safety of CHI's staff and patients.