CHI St. Alexius Health announced it would implement a “no visitor” policy at the hospital and clinics beginning Friday, April 3.
The hospital said the move comes in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region and state. A statement from the hospital stated that CHI continues to adjust their approach to ensure that the safety of visitors, patients, employees, and physicians, remains of highest priority. The hospital encourages visitors to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime or by phone.
“Our decision to move to a ‘no visitor’ policy is the best way for us to protect our patients, visitors, medical providers and staff,” said Dan Bjerknes, president of CHI St. Alexius Health. “Although we value the importance of loved ones visiting our patients, we must take precautions to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
There are, however, some exceptions to the No Visitor Policy, but all visitors must by 18 years of age.
- OB patients may have 1 support person during the stay (must be the same person). The support person can stay in the patient’s room.
- Pediatric patients may have 1 parent or guardian during the entire stay (must be the same person).
- Patients needing special assistance from a support person may have one person the entire stay (must be the same person).
- Patients receiving end of life care may have no more than two the entire stay (must be the same two).
Also, as of Friday, the Billing Office will be closed to the public. For billing questions, patients can call: Hospital: 1-877-721-6504 Clinic: 1-866-792-8018