CHI recognizes nurse with DAISY award

A CHI St. Alexius Health nurse on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 has been honored for her service.
Vanessa Scott, an RN who works in both surgery and the ICU, has been given The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate care that CHI's nurses provide to patients and families every day.
Scott's nomination highlighted her above and beyond service for those in her care.
One patient wrote of Scott:
“During my stay in ICU when I was COVID positive, Vanessa was so professional. She always ensured the room was set so I always had access to the things I needed…. She was always on top of her nursing care and didn’t ever get frazzled. I could tell as a patient that she had the desire to help me because she wanted to, not because she had to.”
The DAISY Award Honoree receives a Certificate commending them as an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a DAISY Award pin. The Honoree also receives a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
"I'm very honored to be a recipient of the DAISY award. It's rewarding to hear a patient say such kind things about the care I provided," Scott said. "It's important to me that my patients feel safe during their hospitalization and that they are treated with respect and compassion."
CHI's leadership applauded Scott's work ethic and performance, especially during the pandemic.
“Vanessa is a perfect example of why the DAISY Award exists,” said Lorrie Antos, Vice President of Patient Services at CHI St. Alexius Health. “She is dedicated to our patients and shows great compassion in the most difficult of times. She exemplifies excellent teamwork and caring for our patients. We are thankful that she chose CHI St. Alexius Health as her work family.”
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors. To nominate a nurse that showed you extraordinary care for the DAISY award visit: https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/daisy-award