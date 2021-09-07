With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, North Dakota is emphasizing the importance of COVID-19 testing, as well as talking about what is and isn’t known about effective treatments.
Meanwhile, CHI St. Alexius Williston has created new options for COVID-19 testing, including drive-through. The addition of drive-through testing was prompted by the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Symptomatic individuals can either be seen at the Walk-in Clinic from 7 to 11:30 a.m. or 1 to 5:30 p.m., or they can do drive-through testing on the same schedule. The designated parking area for that is located outside the walk-in clinic. Park in that area, then call 701-713-6497.
Asymptomatic cases may also use the walk-in clinic or drive-through options at the same hours. Tests for those who do not have symptoms will be sent to the North Dakota Department of Health lab, and will have an estimated turnaround of between three and 10 days.
North Dakota listed 2,590 active cases on Tuesday, Sept. 9, the highest since Dec. 18, 2020, and 2,137 more cases than Aug. 1.
Positivity rats are also up significantly — 6.6 percent now versus 1.1 percent at the end of July, beginning of August.
Williams County, meanwhile has 144 cases, as does neighboring McKenzie County. That puts the two counties in a tie for sixth highest number of coronavirus cases.
“Overall, we are seeing increases in disease, we’re seeing increases in positivity, and so we’re also seeing increases in hospitalizations and deaths associated with these increases,” North Dakota Department of Health's Dr. Kirby Kruger said. “It’s important to know that we have a lot of transmission occurring in North Dakota right now, and that we are still steeply climbing upwards with our case rates.”
Krueger said there have been a lot of questions about who should be tested and when.
Who should be tested and when
“From our perspective, testing is still an important thing to do,” he said. “And the No. 1 rule is people who are symptomatic really should be seeking testing, and the earlier they seek testing the better.”
Early diagnosis can ensure more rapid treatment, and better outcomes for people. It also ensures precautions are taken sooner, rather than later, so that people do not infect as many as they otherwise might.
“If you’re a close contact, you should also be tested,” Krueger said. “And you should consider being tested five to seven days after being notified of your close contact or after your close contact.”
Those engaging in high-risk activities, such as large events, particularly indoors but also large outdoor events where social distancing and physical distancing either couldn’t or didn’t occur, should also consider being tested, and travelers should check requirements for their destination, to see what testing is required.
“All air passengers coming into the United States will need to have a negative viral COVID-19 test, and that test should be done three days before your departure flight into the United States. That’s important to remember, and that’s all passengers, w whether vaccinated or not.”
International travelers arriving in the United States are also recommended to have a test three to five days after returning or arriving into the United States, also regardless of vaccination status.
Types of testing available
North Dakota has the capacity to perform around 7,500 tests per day. Among the tests in its arsenal are the PCR test, which looks for the genetic material that is unique to COVID-19; an antibody test that looks for antibodies unique to coronavirus; and an antigen or rapid test which detects proteins associated with COVID-19.
These tests are very specific to COVID-19. They will not test positive to colds or influenza.
The PCR test, while highly accurate, will work only during a limited infection window for COVID-19. If you had coronavirus a while before being tested, it won’t necessarily be able to tell that.
Recently, there’s been an expansion of PCR tests to include other viruses or bacteria, such as the influenza virus, RSV, and others. These Multiplex tests are being used by larger healthcare facilities and hospitals to screen for a wide array of respiratory illness along with COVID. These tests allow hospitals to more quickly determine what illness a patient has, so that the most appropriate treatments can be administered as quickly as possible.
Antibody tests meanwhile will tell you if the body has developed antibodies either to a prior coronavirus infection or as a result of COVID-19 vaccination. But they can’t tell you if someone is presently infected with COVID-19. The body won’t necessarily have had time yet to develop antibodies yet.
These tests can help you understand how strong your immune system’s protections are against COVID-19.
Antigen tests, meanwhile, do not detect the genetic material from COVID-19. Instead, they are looking for proteins associated with the virus. These tests have the advantage of very rapid turnaround — within 15 minutes, but are less accurate than a PCR test. They’re often used in a point-of-care testing setting, alongside a PCR test for those testing positive, for further confirmation and, potentially, whole genome sequencing.
Whole genome sequencing is how the state and the CDC get a handle on what variants are circulating where, and whether there are new variants of concern.
“One of the questions we get asked quite frequently is how do we request this test,” North Dakota Department of Health’s Christie Massen said. “This is not something that can be requested. This is just something that’s part of our surveillance system, where, when we have a positive, we work to sequence that virus so that we have an idea and a random sampling of what’s going on or what’s circulating in the population.”
Hospitals and clinics are also submitting data from their own molecular tests, to help improve the quality of the data picture.
What we do and don’t know about effective treatments
A year later, much more is beginning to be known about effective treatments for COVID-19. Probably among the most effective to date at preventing hospitalizations are monoclonal antibodies,
A Mayo Clinic study of 1,400 people with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 found that people who got early treatment with monoclonal antibodies were much less likely to require hospitalizations.
“I do credit the Department of Health and Gov. Burger for really getting on the forefront of this,” West River Regional Medical Center's Dr. Joshua Ranum said. “I think we were one of the first states to develop an active deployment campaign and awareness campaign. And we really were at the forefront of utilization of these back in the latter part of 2020.”
Ranum said early use of monoclonal antibodies cuts the risk of hospitalization by around 70 percent since emergence of the Delta variant. That percentage was higher pre-Delta.
The treatment must be given early in the infection to be effective. Some of the monoclonal antibody products can also be administered as post-exposure prophylaxis, and some nursing homes are working on protocols for that.
“Vaccines,” he added, “are still very highly recommended. That’s the best ting that a person can do to protect themselves. You know the monoclonal antibodies are great, but it’s kind of like figuring out which Fire Department to call, rather than preventing fires in the first place.”
Ivermectin use was also discussed during the presentation.
Krueger said the jury is still out on whether the drug is an effective treatment, and, while there are formulations to treat human parasitic infections, people should not use ivermectin that’s been formulated for veterinary use.
Veterinary formulations can contain things that are problematic for people.
Taking large does of the drug is dangerous,” Krueger said. “It can cause some serious harm. If you have a prescription, you should be getting thet from a reliable source, and you should be taking the drug for an FDA approved reason, following the direction of your doctor. Never use medication intended for animals on yourself. Ivermectin preparations that are prepared for animals are much different than what are being prepared for people”
Krueger acknowledged that clinical trials are underway for the drug.
“That’s where e get that important information on is this effective, and is it safe,” he said. “And until those clinical trials are completed, we don’t really have those answers yet.”
Poison control center calls regarding ivermectin exposure has increased five-fold when compared to pre-pandemic levels, Kruger addenda and several entities, including the drug’s manufacturer, have issued warning statements against using it to treat COVID.
“(They) released information, and this is dating back to February, basically stating there’s no scientific evidence to support the therapeutic effect for ivermectin for COVID-19,” he said. “The evidence that is available for clinical activity is not sufficient. And there’s a concerning lack fo safety data in the majority of the studies that have been done so far. So they have expressed their concerns there.’
Symptoms of an Ivermectin overdose range from nausea, vomiting and diarrhea to decreased consciousness, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, coma and death.